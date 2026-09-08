Two injured in light aircraft crash near R101 in Midrand

A man and a woman sustained minor injuries when a light aircraft crashed near the R101 in Midrand on Tuesday afternoon.

CERT-SA co-founder and spokesperson Ruan Heyns said emergency personnel responded to the crash at around 14:58.

Upon arrival, responders found the man and woman inside the aircraft. Both sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

“Upon arrival, crews found that an aircraft carrying two occupants had crash-landed, narrowly missing a pedestrian on the ground.

“A bystander the scene bravely assisted in extracting both occupants from the aircraft before emergency services arrived, ensuring that the patients could receive medical attention as quickly as possible.”

Heyns said both patients were assessed and treated on scene.

“One patient sustained moderate injuries, while the second patient sustained minor injuries. Both patients were transported by Netcare 911 for further medical care.”

The R101 between New Road and Grand Central Boulevard remains closed in the direction of Centurion to allow for the removal of the wreckage and an investigation into the crash.

Traffic in the area has been affected, and motorists are urged to avoid the affected routes and use alternatives until the scene has been cleared.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Also read: Beware these road-spiking hotspots: Safety groups remind motorists not to stop

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