Blue ribbons an indignant symbol of Pretoria East streetlight frustration

Residents in Pretoria East are launching a blue-ribbon campaign to mark faulty streetlights and draw attention to prolonged outages.

Community leader Helen Alpino said the campaign encourages residents to identify dark streets, mark affected streetlights with blue ribbons and report the faults to the Tshwane Metro.

“The initiative aims to highlight prolonged outages and create a visible record of streetlights that require attention.”

Ward 46 is particularly severe, with about 20% of streetlights currently functioning, Alpino said.

She said the affected areas include Lynnwood Glen, Murrayfield, Lynnwood Manor, Lynnwood Ridge, Die Wilgers and Brummeria.

“Some streetlights have been out of order for years, despite residents repeatedly reporting faults to the metro.”

Alpino also claimed that during last year’s G20 Summit, some streetlights were switched on, but were switched off again about a week after the summit.

The community leader said residents have continued reporting faulty lights, with some streets being repeatedly reported without improvements to show for it.

Helen Alpino tying blue ribbons to non-functional streetlights. Photo: Facebook/Helen Alpino



According to her, a resident has also kept a spreadsheet documenting streetlight reports over the past four years and collecting reference numbers to track faults.

“Residents are afraid to drive at night,” Alpino said.

Poor lighting also makes road markings difficult to see and creates additional risks around excavations, she added.

Freesia Street in Lynnwood Ridge is particularly problematic, with cables cut regularly and the area left dark, Alpino said, compromising residents’ safety.

“The lack of functioning streetlights has increased fear and anxiety among residents, while also affecting local businesses because people may be reluctant to leave their homes at night,” she said.

Ward councillor Mickey van der Westhuizen initiated the blue-ribbon campaign under the slogan, ‘Find it, tag it, report it, fix it!’

Residents are encouraged to attach blue ribbons to faulty streetlight poles after reporting them.

Alpino said many poles lack visible identification numbers, making the ribbons useful for identifying affected lights during the day.

She said residents would continue following up on reported faults and pushing for Ward 46 to be properly lit.

“We live in darkness in South Africa’s capital city. Our rates and taxes are not used to upkeep our infrastructure.”

The campaign comes as residents continue calling for better streetlight maintenance, saying functioning lighting is important for visibility, safer public spaces and supporting businesses in the area.

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