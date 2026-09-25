Emergency repairs underway to fix major Soshanguve bulk water pipeline failure

Emergency repair work is underway on a severely damaged 1 000mm asbestos-cement bulk water pipeline in Soshanguve following a sudden pipe failure.

Tshwane Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said technicians are attending to a serious emergency following the rupture, which caused severe outages.

Excavation revealed extensive damage, with several broken sections and pieces completely dislodged.

“This emergency repair work is linked to the low water pressure affecting areas supplied by the Kruisfontein reservoir as reported yesterday, September 24,” said Mashigo.

He said two technical teams are on site working urgently to contain the situation and expose additional pipe sections to determine the full extent of the damage.

“Because the available steel pipe on site is slightly shorter than required, the team is collecting an additional section and checking alternatives at the depot to expedite repairs.”

Once the required pipe arrives, teams will complete welding and install the adaptor joint connecting the asbestos-cement pipeline to the steel pipe.

Repairs are expected to finish at midnight on Sunday, September 27, subject to site conditions.

The following areas are affected by the supply interruption:

Haakdoornboom 267-JR, Klipfontein 268-JR, Klip-Kruisfontein 708-JR, Kruisfontein 259-JR and 262-JR, Wentzelsrust 223-JR, Soshanguve East, including Ext 6 and 8, Soshanguve South, including Ext 1–9 and 27, Soshanguve Ext 10–14, Soshanguve Blocks A, B, TT, VV and XX.

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Pipeline repairs affecting the Kruisfontein Reservoirs supply system. pic.twitter.com/99oPbRDvcr — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) September 25, 2026

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