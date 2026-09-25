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Bee attack in Centurion leaves elderly man seriously injured

Five people were stung by bees near a home on Friday morning. An elderly man was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

10 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Bee attack in Centurion leaves elderly man seriously injured
An elderly man was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition after five people were stung by bees in The Reeds, Centurion, on Friday morning. Photo: CERT Centurion

An elderly man was taken to hospital after he and four other people were stung by bees at and around a residential property in The Reeds, Centurion, on Friday morning.

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Centurion said its crews responded at about 09:50. Three of the five people sustained multiple bee stings.

The elderly man required further medical care and was transported to a nearby healthcare facility in a serious but stable condition. The others were assessed at the scene, and those who did not require transport chose to remain there.

CERT thanked Netcare 911, ER24, Fidelity SecureFire and PRSS Holdings for their assistance. Its report did not say what caused the bees to sting the group.

As temperatures rise, CERT warned that bee activity may increase. It advised anyone who encounters agitated bees to move away quickly, seek shelter inside a building or vehicle, and protect their face and eyes while doing so.

Residents should avoid swatting at bees or disturbing a hive. CERT also warned that lawnmowers, brush cutters and other vibrating equipment used near a colony may trigger defensive behaviour.

Anyone stung multiple times, or who develops difficulty breathing, swelling of the face or throat, dizziness or signs of collapse, should seek emergency medical assistance immediately.

Also read: Pretoria MTI liquidator Christopher Roos, mother and son found shot dead

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10 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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