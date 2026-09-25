TMPD officers arrest syndicate suspect after Pretoria North chase

A police operation in the early hours of Thursday, September 24, resulted in the arrest of a person suspected of being a member of a syndicate targeting residential properties for vehicle theft in Pretoria North and surrounding areas.

Police pursuit ends in crash

According to Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba, officers were deployed after intelligence indicated that a silver Honda Amaze and a red Volkswagen Polo were travelling together and were allegedly linked to the suspects.

“Members located the vehicles and gave chase. During the pursuit, a shoot-out occurred between police and occupants of the Honda Amaze. The vehicle subsequently lost control and crashed,” Mahamba said.

A second team pursuing another suspected getaway vehicle intercepted it after a further chase. Several suspects abandoned the vehicles and fled on foot.

Although some suspects were arrested, others remain at large.

Stolen vehicles and firearm recovered

Investigations subsequently established that the Volkswagen Polo and a Nissan NP200 had been reported stolen during the night.

Mahamba said police also recovered an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and vehicle break-in equipment.

He said the suspect was allegedly linked to several vehicle-theft cases currently under investigation.

“These include three cases in Villieria, two in Pretoria North and one in Wonderboompoort,” Mahamba said.

He said the investigation is continuing, while police work to locate the suspects who escaped.

TMPD Acting Chief of Police Sean Bolhuis commended the officers involved in the operation, describing the recovery of two stolen vehicles and the arrest as a breakthrough in efforts to tackle crime.

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation or lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects to contact law enforcement.

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