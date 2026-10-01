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Soshanguve police open inquest after human remains found in river

Police in Soshanguve have launched an investigation after human remains were discovered near a chicken farm in Block G.

11 hours ago
Trott Chaane 1 minute read

(Graphic content warning: This article contains details that some readers may find distressing.)

Police have opened an inquest after human remains were discovered in a river at Block G, Soshanguve, on Tuesday, September 29.

The remains were found at about 12:00 near a farm after officers were called to the scene.

According to Soshanguve police, the condition of the remains made it impossible to identify the deceased at the scene or confirm the person’s gender.

The remains were found without the head, which was not located at the scene. Photo: Supplied

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said an investigation had been launched to establish the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the death.

“An inquest case has been opened following the discovery of a deceased person in the river at Block G,” said Van Dyk.

He confirmed that the head was missing from the remains.

“Efforts to establish the whereabouts of the head are ongoing,” Van Dyk said.

Police have not yet established the identity of the deceased, the cause of death or the circumstances that led to the person’s death. Photo: Supplied

Authorities have not yet established the cause of death or the circumstances that led to the event.

The discovery has prompted investigators to continue gathering information and examining the scene as part of the inquest.

Van Dyk said no further details could be confirmed while the investigation is ongoing.

Police have urged caution around speculation as investigators work to establish what happened and identify the deceased.

The case remains under investigation, with further information expected once investigators are able to confirm more details about the deceased.

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At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
11 hours ago
Trott Chaane 1 minute read

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Trott Chaane

Trott Chaane is a journalist at Pretoria Rekord, focusing on local news. With experience in audio editing and online news, Trott delivers well-researched and accurate articles. Dedicated to impactful journalism, he is passionate about growing in the field and making a difference.
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