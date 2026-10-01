What's On in Pretoria?

THURSDAY

Oktoberfest @ Capital Craft Beer Academy, Greenlyn Village – Oct 1–4

Expect plenty of German beer and hearty food. Starts 12:00–17:00. Bookings essential: 081 877 6924.

FRIDAY

Kofifi Weekend Extravaganza @ Carousel World, Hammanskraal – Oct 2-4

A three-day celebration of music, culture, heritage, food, fashion, entertainment and unforgettable experiences. Take a step back into South African heritage and culture. Classic cars. Tickets on Computicket. Enquiries: 010 597 0085

SATURDAY

Cullinan Oktoberfest @ Makers Village Cullinan, 103 Oak Avenue – Oct 3

Live Oompah music, Eisbein & German cuisine, and beer from various breweries. Dog-friendly. Starts 10:00–17:00. Tickets on Quicket. Enquiries: 082 926 4326.

Daai Kleindorpiegevoel Musiekblyspel @ Centurion Teater 3–10 Oktober

Akademia se studente voer op ’n hartroerende verhaal van selfontdekking, liefde en gemeenskap. Gehore kan uitsien na ’n produksie propvol humor, romanse en musiek wat lank ná die ligte uitgedoof het, by jou sal bly. Middagvertonings: 15:00–17:00; aanvertonings 19:00–21:00. Kaartjies op Quicket. Navrae: Annete Willemse 0861 222 888.

Klitsgras Drumming BDAY Bash @ c/o Garsfontein & Tierpoort – Oct 3

For 27 years, Klitsgras Drumming has been bringing people together through rhythm, music, connection and good vibes! Market: 12:00–20:00; Kids Drumming Circle ages 5–12, 15:00–15:30; Birthday Party 16:00; Drumming Session 18:00. Bring warm clothing/blanket, pillow, Refillable water bottle and Positive vibes! Tickets via Quicket. Enquiries: 083 311 0025

Melkfest 2026 @ SuperSport Park, West Avenue, Centurion – Oct 3

Bewaar jou bolip tapyt. Jy het nog nooit MELK soos die gesien nie. Nie in hierdie leeftyd nie, nie in die laaste een nie, en beslis nie in wat ook al volgende kom nie. Dit is amper beter as ‘n nuwe kleur wat jy discover het. All ages welcome, Handicap Friendly. Gates open at 10:00. Tickets and information at www.melkfest.co.za.

SUNDAY

Slow down Sundays @ Lynnwood Pine Forest, 80 Jacobson Drive, Lynnwood Ridge

Every Sunday. This is your space to slow down and spend your Sunday exactly how you need to. Bring a book and quietly read beneath the trees. Journal your thoughts. Study in peace. Join our neighbourhood walk. Share meaningful conversations with old friends or meet new ones. Bring your picnic basket, your flask, your dogs or simply yourself. Speak to everyone or speak to no one at all. Meditate, pray, reflect or simply rest. There’s no pressure, no expectations and no booking required. Just a beautiful community and a peaceful space in nature waiting for you. Starts: 14:00–16:00.

COMING SOON

Bowls Fundraiser @ Wingate Park Country Club, Norval Street, Moreleta Park – Oct 9

Get ready to strike! Join Creative Kidz School for an unforgettable 80’s Neon Bowls Event. Teams of 4. Starts 11:00. Enquiries: marketing@creativekidz.org.za

Francois van Coke & Vriende @ Sunbet Arena, Time Square – 9 Okt

Spoegwolf, Karen Zoid, Die Heuwels Fantasties, Zaan Sonnekus, ens. Kaartjies op Ticketmaster.

Hondeskou en Potjieskoskompetisie @ Lavender Kontrei Mark – 10 Okt

Opbrengste ten bate van South African Animal Cancer Association. Skryf jou viervoetige ster in vir verskeie kategorieë, onder andere Best Old Timer en Pet & Owner Look-alike. Of bring jou resep in en laat die kole praat! Live vermaak en pret aktiwiteite vir die jongspan Begin 09:00–15:00. Inskrywings kontak Munnik 083 268 8701 of e-pos bark@saaca.org.za.

The President and the Coachman – a Pretoria Hidden History Adventure @ Pretoria Central – Oct 10

Take Note: This tour will not be repeated. Two men. Two extraordinary lives. One city caught in the middle of ambition, politics, wealth and war. Join Timetraveller for a once-off historical experience exploring the fascinating worlds of Paul Kruger and George Jesse Heys. Visit Melrose House, Ou Raadsaal and Kruger House. Starts 09:00. Tickets via www.timetravellertours/pretoriamelrose Enquiries: 083 206 2262.

From Vienna to the New World @ Musaion, Universiteit van Pretoria – 11 Okt

Gauteng Filharmoniese Orkes, begeleier Schalk van der Merwe met internasionaal bekroonde Koreaanse bas-bariton Euihyun Park. Kaartjies beskikbaar op Quicket. Begin 15:00. Navrae: JP Verster 067 415 3365.

Crafters Fair Christmas Market @ Moreleta Church, De Villebois-Mareuil – Oct 23–Nov 7

Over 250 exhibitors, local artisans and small business owners. Shop for gifts and unique crafts, both weird and wonderful. Monday- Saturday 09:00–18:00, closed on Sundays. Enquiries: karibugifts@gmail.com or khaya@polka.co.za.

Jacaranda City Marathon @ Rietondale High School – Oct 24

Distances: 5/10/21.2/42.2km. Entries at Entry Ninja. First 500 finishers receive medals. Enquiries: 087 097 0011.

Classic Car & Bike Day @ Lavender Kontrei Mark, h/v Apachelaan en K97 – 31 Okt

Kom besigtig Van Toeka tot Nou, AMOC, Old Ford, Beatles vibes en nog vele meer – klassieke voertuie en motorfietse. Bespreek jou spasie by 083 262 1947. Adam Tas sing 11:00. Kosstalletjies, biertuin, kinderpret aktiwiteite en vetplantfees. Begin 09:00–15:00.

Haunted House @ Irene Village Theatre, 1 Pioneer Road – Oct 31

Are you brave enough? Start through the graveyard, move on to the haunted hospital and then end at the Haunted House. Live actors. Tickets via Quicket. Starts 18:00–21:00. Enquiries: 084 804 0490.

Irene Farm Race @ ARC Campus, Nellmapius Drive, Irene – Oct 31

Distances: 5km (starts 06:15)/10km & 21.1km (starts 06:00). Enter on Entry Ninja. Pre-entries close 27 October. Enquiries: 082 331 2236.

Scrub Sessions Community Cleanup @ Riviera – Oct 31

Die Moot Projek invites residents to help keep our neighbourhood clean. Enquiries: 076 259 4114.

Centurion Dog Show @ Cor’s Diner, Aletta Avenue, Raslouw – Nov 1

Back by popular demand. Charity event, proceeds to go towards Husky Heaven Rescue and Osmans Animal Shelter, stalls by other local animal shelters and welfare organisations to sell merchandise and create awareness. Dog show family-friendly for everyday dogs regardless of breed, size or background. There will also be K9 demonstrations, a pet photo booth. Starts 09:00–17:00. Enquiries: Julie 084 041 7421.

Wondermil Oktoberfest @ Wondermil, Plot 145 Wallmansthal Road, Waterval – Nov 7

The Real Deal. GC6 Military Aircraft, German military vehicle rides, Live Oompah band, SA vs Italy on the big screen. Come dressed in lederhosen & dirndl outfitis! Starts 10:00–18:00. Tickets: www.wondermil.co.za.