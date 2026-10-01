Power restored to several Tshwane substations after Waltloo explosion

Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya said load rotation would continue until 18:00 today as the metro manages electricity supply following the Waltloo Substation explosion.

In an update issued at 14:00, the City of Tshwane Utility and Services Department said a trip on a 132kV transmission line from the Njala infeed substation caused a large power outage affecting several substations and surrounding areas.

The disruption began on Tuesday after a fire and explosion at Waltloo Substation caused the 132kV Njala Infeed Substation to trip.

The incident affected 11 primary substations across Pretoria and resulted in widespread outages that entered their third day on Thursday.

The department said the Njala infeed substation had been energised, although one transformer remained out of service. Technical teams were also dealing with load problems caused by a capacity deficit at the facility.

The constrained capacity led the metro to implement emergency load rotation.

Moya said rotation in Pretoria East would continue until tonight, with Mamelodi, Heatherly, and Wapadrand scheduled to receive supply during the 12:00 to 18:00 slot. Highlands, Mooikloof, and Lynnwood were scheduled to be off during that period.

The metro also confirmed that compressor problems had been resolved and load rotation was operating.

Mamelodi 1, 2, and 3, Heatherly, and Wapadrand substations were energised from 12:00, according to the 14:00 progress report.

Koedoespoort Substation was also energised, restoring supply to areas including Silvertondale Industrial, East Lynne, Lindo Park, and Jan Niemand Park.

The department said testing continues on a 132kV transformer supplying the Eersterust, Nellmapius, and Propshaft substations. Those tests depend on the completion of cable rerouting work, with affected infrastructure subject to the same process.

The restoration process has also included work at other substations. The metro reported that Phumulani and Pyramid substations were successfully energised and restored.

The electricity disruption has therefore moved into a recovery phase, with several substations energised while other areas remain subject to testing, cable work, or temporary load management.

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