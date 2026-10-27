REMINDER: Here are the revised SASSA payment dates for November

SASSA beneficiaries are reminded that payments for November will begin this Friday, October 30, under a revised schedule ahead of the local government elections.

According to SAnews, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA)adjusted the dates to minimise disruption around the November 4 elections. National Treasury approved the changes.

The revised November 2026 payment dates are:

Older persons grant: Friday, October 30.

Friday, October 30. Disability grant: Monday, November 2.

Monday, November 2. Children’s grants: Tuesday, November 3.

Older persons should note that their November payment falls in October under the revised arrangements.

A further payment date, Thursday, November 5, has been set aside for beneficiaries whose grants fall within the review process. Those affected should respond to official communication and attend review appointments when requested.

SASSA has urged beneficiaries to avoid unnecessary visits to its offices, saying payments will follow the announced schedule.

Beneficiaries should use the agency’s official communication channels for accurate updates and remain alert to misinformation about social grants.

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