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REMINDER: Here are the revised SASSA payment dates for November

Reminder: November’s SASSA grant payments start on Friday, October 30. Here are the revised dates for the upcoming payment cycle.

2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
REMINDER: Here are the revised SASSA payment dates for November
Reminder: SASSA’s November payments begin on October 30 for older persons, followed by disability grants on November 2 and children’s grants on November 3. Image: Stock/Canva

SASSA beneficiaries are reminded that payments for November will begin this Friday, October 30, under a revised schedule ahead of the local government elections.

According to SAnews, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA)adjusted the dates to minimise disruption around the November 4 elections. National Treasury approved the changes.

The revised November 2026 payment dates are:

  • Older persons grant: Friday, October 30.
  • Disability grant: Monday, November 2.
  • Children’s grants: Tuesday, November 3.

Older persons should note that their November payment falls in October under the revised arrangements.

A further payment date, Thursday, November 5, has been set aside for beneficiaries whose grants fall within the review process. Those affected should respond to official communication and attend review appointments when requested.

SASSA has urged beneficiaries to avoid unnecessary visits to its offices, saying payments will follow the announced schedule.

Beneficiaries should use the agency’s official communication channels for accurate updates and remain alert to misinformation about social grants.

Also read: Pretoria pub shooting: Exclusive photos emerge amid claims of earlier assault

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2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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