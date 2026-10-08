Pretoria pastor sought after mother allegedly raped and baby found buried

Police have launched a manhunt for a pastor after a 43-year-old mother was allegedly raped and her four-month-old baby was found buried in a shallow grave near the Hennops River on Wednesday, October 7.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, preliminary information indicates that the mother accompanied her pastor and his wife to the river near the R511 for a ritual.

The pastor’s wife reportedly stayed behind with the baby while the mother and pastor proceeded towards the river.

It is alleged that the mother was subsequently raped and tied up.

Nevhuhulwi said the woman managed to free herself and sought assistance at a nearby construction site.

A private security company was activated, and police were alerted.

A multidisciplinary team was immediately deployed to search for the missing baby and locate the pastor and his wife.

The team comprised Crime Scene Management, Search and Rescue, General Detectives, Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) detectives, and drone operators.

Police subsequently located and questioned the pastor’s 24-year-old wife.

According to Nevhuhulwi, she led investigators to a shallow grave where the infant’s body was found.

Police have opened a case of kidnapping, rape and murder.

The investigation is ongoing, while the manhunt for the pastor continues.

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