Pretoria pub bans motorcycle club patches after fatal shooting

Little Britain Pub in Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria, has banned motorcycle club patches from its premises with immediate effect following Saturday night’s fatal shooting.

In a public statement, the pub expressed its sadness over the incident, saying a single shot had claimed one man’s life and left another in a critical condition in hospital. No other people were injured.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the man who lost his life. Our thoughts are also with the injured man and his loved ones, and we sincerely hope for his full recovery,” the statement read.

The pub said it would continue to welcome the biking community despite introducing the new restriction.

“Little Britain Pub has always been bike-friendly, and we will remain so. We value the biking community and the support and friendships built over the years.”

It said the ban on motorcycle club patches applies equally to all clubs and does not assign blame to any particular club or the wider biking community.

The pub also announced plans to upgrade its security measures, saying the safety of customers and staff remained its highest priority.

The shooting occurred at around 20:00 on Saturday, October 10, at the Waterkloof Lifestyle Centre in Cliff Avenue.

According to Tshwane police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, an argument allegedly broke out between the suspect and the surviving victim before the suspect drew a firearm and shot him.

Police suspect the bullet passed through the injured man before striking the 55-year-old man who died.

While the pub described the shooting as having taken place outside the venue, police said the surviving victim was found in front of the entrance and the deceased was found inside, near the entrance.

The injured man was taken to hospital, while the other man was declared dead at the scene.

Van Dyk said the suspect reportedly left on a motorcycle before being traced and arrested.

The 55-year-old suspect faces charges of murder and attempted murder and is expected to appear in the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October 12.

Brooklyn police are continuing their investigation.