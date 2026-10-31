Two suspects wounded as police chase ends in crash and four arrests

A tip-off about a hijacked truck in Mamelodi East led to a high-speed police chase and an exchange of gunfire that ended with four men being arrested on October 30.

The incident unfolded at about 12:20 when members of the Mamelodi East police were conducting crime prevention operations in the area and received information about a truck that had allegedly been hijacked in Ext 6.

According to SAPS spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, police immediately responded to the information and proceeded to the reported area, where they spotted a grey Kia Picanto driving away from the scene.

“Police members attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver allegedly ignored their instructions and sped off, prompting a pursuit,” he said.

During the chase, the occupants of the vehicle opened fire on the police members, who returned fire. The pursuit came to an abrupt end when the suspects’ vehicle collided with another motor vehicle, forcing it to stop.

“Four men were found inside the vehicle and arrested. Two of the suspects sustained gunshot wounds during the incident and were taken to hospital for medical treatment.”

Van Dyk said one of the injured suspects sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while the other was wounded in the left leg.

He confirmed that a subsequent search of the vehicle led to the recovery of three firearms, ammunition, and several boxes containing various medicines suspected to be stolen property.

“Two of the recovered firearms had their serial numbers filed off. The four suspects are facing charges relating to the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as possession of suspected stolen property,” Van Dyk said.

He added that the recovered firearms and ammunition would undergo forensic examination as investigations continue.

Police are also working to establish the origin of the recovered medicines and determine whether the suspects are linked to the reported truck hijacking in Ext 6 or other crimes.

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