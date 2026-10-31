Woman critically injured as car crashes into Garsfontein home

A woman was critically injured and a teenage boy sustained serious injuries after a vehicle lost control and crashed into a residence in Garsfontein, Pretoria East, shortly before 13:30 on October 30.

The Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU), together with other emergency medical personnel and rescue teams, responded to the scene following reports of the serious crash.

VEMRU spokesperson Casper Visser said the driver, a woman believed to be in her 40s, was trapped inside the wreckage, while a teenage boy who was travelling in the vehicle also sustained serious injuries.

“On arrival we found the boy who sustained serious injuries while the driver sustained critical injuries and was entrapped in the wreckage of the vehicle,” said Visser.

Visser said the boy complained of lower back pain and pain in one of his legs. He was stabilised by emergency medical personnel at the scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment.

The woman sustained multiple injuries, including head and abdominal injuries, pelvic injuries and fractures to both legs.

He said, “Rescue teams had to work to free her from the wreckage, with tree branches first cleared using chainsaws to allow access to the vehicle.”

Visser said Tshwane emergency services personnel and Netcare911 rescue officers then used specialised hydraulic equipment, commonly known as the Jaws of Life, to extricate the trapped driver.

Emergency services at the scene.

Photo: VEMRU

Both patients were stabilised at the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals under advanced life support care.

Although the woman was transported to hospital in a critical condition, Visser confirmed that she is expected to recover.

He said the cause of the accident was not yet known and would be subject to investigation.

Visser also thanked the emergency services and security companies that assisted at the scene.

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