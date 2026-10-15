Pretoria north residents demand improved service delivery ahead of elections

Persistent service delivery failures have frustrated northern Pretoria residents, who told Rekord that deteriorating infrastructure, water leaks and power outages must be addressed by the incoming administration.

Raymond Mpheko said the past five years have been stressful for residents who repeatedly raised service delivery complaints in their ward.

”Many streets have potholes and leaking pipes. This, on its own, damages the tar,” he said.

Mpheko highlighted failing infrastructure, including streetlights and high-mast lights, as well as burst pipes, blocked drains and sewer problems, as issues requiring urgent attention. He added that poor lighting had left parts of the ward dark and unsafe for residents walking at night.

According to Mpheko, the incoming councillor would face the challenge of addressing outstanding job cards while ensuring that ageing infrastructure received the necessary maintenance. He believes regular community meetings could help improve communication and ensure residents’ concerns are addressed.

”If our new councillor after the election calls meetings every month to address and resolve our issues in the area, communication between the councillor and community will ease the pressure on the councillor,” he said.

Mpheko added that working together would help councillors identify local challenges and prioritise solutions.

Vandalised infrastructure compromises road safety

Resident Lindizulu Ndzimande said the elections offer residents an opportunity to influence their communities’ future.

”I feel like the upcoming local elections are actually very important. I am voting because I want change in my own community, and the only way to make that happen is to be counted,” she said.

Infrastructure protection and road safety were also among the concerns raised by residents.

Ruan Janse van Vuuren said several traffic lights in the north had been vandalised repeatedly, and residents were frustrated by what he described as the metro’s failure to repair them. He argued that the Tshwane Metro Police Department should play a greater role in protecting critical infrastructure, including traffic lights.

Janse van Vuuren said election time was important for protecting residents’ democratic rights.

“Regardless of who wins, we strive to work with anyone who strives towards the same values, keeping residents safe and making our communities safe again,” he said.

Recurring sewer blockages present health hazards

Residents also identified electricity supply and sewer blockages as priorities.

William Modibong said sewer problems remained a persistent concern, creating potential health hazards for communities. He said residents could report blockages to the municipality but often had to wait for a response.

Modibong identified electricity and sewer blockages as key issues requiring attention, adding that recurring sewer problems must be addressed more efficiently.

Voters can confirm their registration details and voting station information through:

SMS: Send your ID number to 32810 to confirm your registration, voting station and sequence number (a sequence number helps voters find their names on the voter’s roll).

Contact centre: Call 0800 11 8000 for your voting station details and sequence number in your preferred language.

WhatsApp: Send a message to 060 088 0000 and select ‘Am I registered?’

Application for special votes: The IEC website has applications for special votes, the candidate list and voter registration information.

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