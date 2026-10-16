Tshwane wetland sewage spill sparks health concerns in The Orchards

Persistent sewage spills into a wetland near residential properties in Chantelle, The Orchards, have sparked calls for immediate municipal action.

DA Gauteng spokesperson for environment Leanne de Jager warned that untreated sewage poses serious health risks and could carry pathogens capable of causing illness.

This follows concerns raised by Ward 4 community leader Raymond Ditsi, who previously described conditions in the area as ‘unbearable and unhealthy’ because of the persistent foul smell.

Ditsi said residents had repeatedly reported the problem to the municipality under different service request reference numbers but remained frustrated by the lack of a lasting solution.

“We have a disaster in Ribbon Street and it is unbearable, unhealthy and not very good for residents,” said Ditsi.

He questioned whether communities should have to resort to petitions repeatedly to get municipal officials to address service-delivery problems.

Residents have complained that the overpowering smell has made it difficult to open their windows, particularly during warmer weather.

According to De Jager, the pollution has attracted snakes and rodents, raising further concerns about the safety of children and nearby families.

The DA wants water-quality testing to establish the extent of contamination, alongside urgent repairs and a long-term solution to protect river systems and prevent recurrence.

Sewage blockage and drainage investigation

The concerns come after the metro previously investigated reports of a foul smell in the broader The Orchards area.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said a regional technical investigation had found that a previous sewer blockage had contaminated a nearby wetland.

The team also identified a blocked stormwater drainage system that had caused stagnant, foul-smelling water to accumulate.

The metro said the matter had been escalated to its regional Roads and Stormwater Section for prioritisation and resolution.

It expressed confidence that clearing the stormwater channel would address the accumulation of contaminated water and eliminate the smell.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel