Woman with stab wound to head found in ditch in Kilner Park

A middle-aged woman was found lying in a ditch with a stab wound to the back of her head on Stormvoël Road in Kilner Park on Saturday morning, 17 October.

Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES) operational manager JJ Pretorius said responders arrived at about 07:30 after a passer-by found the injured woman and called for assistance.

According to Pretorius, the woman had reportedly been lying in the ditch since about 03:00. She had a serious injury to the back of her head and marks on her face.

“She was in shock and unable to provide much information about what had happened.”

Members of the Emergency Support Team (EST) helped control the bleeding and cover her wounds, while a PVES practitioner inserted an intravenous line and checked her for other injuries.

“The woman was subsequently transported by a Gauteng provincial government ambulance under advanced life support care,” Pretorius added.

The incident was initially reported as an assault involving a stabbing, with robbery suspected as a possible motive. However, Pretorius said the exact circumstances remained unclear.

The public is urged to stay alert and report any suspicious or criminal activity to the South African Police Service (SAPS). In an emergency, residents should contact the relevant emergency services for assistance.

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