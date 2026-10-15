13 injured as taxi and bakkie collide in Doornpoort

An estimated 13 people suffered injuries on Wednesday, October 14, when a minibus taxi collided with a bakkie and trailer carrying paint on the N1/N4 North in Doornpoort.

Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES) members responded after receiving notification of the motor vehicle accident at 10:34. Ambulance services had already been arranged while emergency responders were en route to the scene.

PVES spokesperson Etienne van Rooyen said members arrived to find multiple injured taxi passengers. The driver of the bakkie was uninjured.

Paramedics treat injured passengers

Several passengers sustained lower-limb injuries and were categorised as priority two or priority three patients, while two others suffered upper-body injuries.

Due to the nature of the injuries, advanced life support resources were dispatched to administer pain management before the patients were transported to various hospitals for further care.

Firefighters clean up paint spill

The impact caused a paint spill across the road, leading emergency personnel to request the Tshwane Fire Department to clean up the affected area.

Multiple emergency and traffic services attended the scene, from both private and government services.

PVES thanked all responding teams for their co-operation in managing the scene and urged motorists to remain alert, maintain safe following distances, and adapt to prevailing traffic conditions.

Several people were injured when a taxi collided with a bakkie and trailer transporting paint on the N1/N4 North in Doornpoort on Wednesday, October 14. Photo: Facebook



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