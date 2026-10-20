Here is the SASSA payment dates for November

SASSA payment dates for November have been brought forward ahead of the local government elections, with older persons set to receive their November grants on October 30.

According to the South African Government News Agency, SAnews, SASSA announced the revised schedule after consultations with stakeholders and approval from National Treasury. The changes aim to minimise disruption around the November 4 elections.

The revised payment dates for the November 2026 cycle are:

Older persons’ grants : Friday, October 30.

Friday, October 30. Disability grants : Monday, November 2.

Monday, November 2. Children’s grants: Tuesday, November 3.

Grants falling within the review process: Thursday, November 5.

Although the older persons’ payment falls in October, it forms part of the November grant cycle. The November 5 payment date is specifically for beneficiaries whose grants fall within the review process, according to SASSA’s announcement reported by SAnews.

eNCA reported that older persons’ grants were initially scheduled for November 3, disability grants for November 4 and children’s grants for November 5.

According to the broadcaster, SASSA spokesperson Dr Paseka Letsatsi said the agency approached National Treasury after identifying that the original disability grant payment date coincided with election day, which has been declared a public holiday.

Beneficiaries whose grants are under review have been urged to respond to official SASSA communication and attend appointments when requested.

Reporting on the announcement, IOL quoted Letsatsi as advising beneficiaries to avoid unnecessary visits to SASSA offices, as payments would follow the revised schedule.

The payment changes come as SASSA faces scrutiny over weaknesses in the grant payment system.

In a statement issued on October 6, Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Social Development raised concerns about payments to government employees and people who had died.

The committee said these findings raised questions about the effectiveness of verification measures and called for stronger controls to prevent improper payments.

SASSA subsequently defended its intensified grant reviews, saying they were necessary to prevent fraud and establish whether beneficiaries continued to qualify for assistance.

According to an October 9 SAnews report, the agency said beneficiaries must report changes that could affect eligibility, including changes to income, employment, marital status, banking details and residential circumstances.

The agency also said it was strengthening eLife certification to confirm that beneficiaries were alive and introducing biometric enrolment to improve identity verification and reduce impersonation.

SASSA maintained that these measures were intended to confirm eligibility and prevent fraudulent payments, rather than arbitrarily terminate grants, SAnews reported.

Beneficiaries have been encouraged to follow SASSA’s official communication channels for accurate payment information and updates about their grants.

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