Biker killed, another injured in Pretoria pub shooting

A 55-year-old biker was killed and another biker wounded in a shooting at Little Britain Pub in Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria, on Saturday evening, October 10.

Police have arrested a 55-year-old suspect in connection with the shooting, which occurred at around 20:00 at the Waterkloof Lifestyle Centre, 426 Cliff Avenue.

According to Tshwane police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, an argument allegedly broke out between the suspect and the surviving victim before the suspect drew a firearm and shot him.

Police suspect the bullet passed through the injured man before striking the man who died.

“Preliminary information indicates that only one shot was fired, and one cartridge was recovered at the scene,” said Van Dyk.

He said police arrived to find emergency services treating an injured man lying in front of the pub entrance.

The man had sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest, with an exit wound at his back. He was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Inside the pub, near the entrance, officers found a 55-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the middle of his chest. He was declared dead at the scene.

Van Dyk said the suspect reportedly left the scene on a motorcycle after the shooting. He was subsequently traced and arrested.

According to preliminary police information, the victims are members of the Macs Biker Group, while the suspect is reportedly affiliated with the Crusaders Biker Group.

The suspect faces charges of murder and attempted murder and is expected to appear in the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October 12.

Brooklyn police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

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