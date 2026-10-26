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Warning: Deadly cat virus outbreak in Pretoria

Warning urges Pretoria cat owners to check vaccinations amid reports of a deadly virus outbreak. Here is everything you need to know.

15 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 2 minutes read
Warning: Deadly cat virus outbreak in Pretoria
A warning about a reported feline panleukopenia outbreak is circulating in Pretoria. Photo: Stock

A warning about a reported outbreak of a potentially deadly cat virus in Pretoria is urging owners to check their pets’ vaccinations and watch for signs of illness.

The notice, circulating in community groups, including a Montana and surrounding areas Facebook group, warns of feline panleukopenia and calls on owners to keep cats indoors and seek veterinary attention if symptoms develop.

The reported outbreak, the number of affected animals and the notice’s attribution to “Pretoria Veterinary Services” have not been independently verified.

Feline panleukopenia is a highly contagious viral disease that can be fatal, with kittens particularly vulnerable to severe illness, according to the MSD Veterinary Manual.

The warning lists vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, dehydration, loss of appetite and lethargy among the symptoms owners should watch for.

According to the manual, diarrhoea is not always present, and some severely affected kittens may die suddenly. Owners should therefore seek veterinary advice if a cat becomes unusually weak, stops eating or begins vomiting.

The circulating notice urges residents to limit their cats’ contact with other cats and check with their veterinarian whether vaccinations are up to date.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says highly effective vaccines are available to protect cats against feline panleukopenia.

The virus can spread through infected animals, their secretions and waste, as well as contaminated objects and environments. Clothing and equipment can also carry it, meaning direct contact with a sick cat is not necessary for exposure.

According to the MSD Veterinary Manual, the virus can persist in the environment for up to a year under favourable conditions without effective disinfection.

Keeping cats indoors can help limit contact with other cats, but vaccination and measures to prevent contamination remain important.

Treatment may require intensive veterinary care, including fluids, medication to control vomiting and treatment for secondary bacterial infections.

The warning urges owners whose cats show symptoms to seek veterinary care immediately.

Also read: Pretoria pub shooting: Exclusive photos emerge amid claims of earlier assault

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15 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 2 minutes read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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