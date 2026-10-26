Two police athletes die in horrific accident on Moloto Road after Pretoria marathon

Two police runners were killed in a head-on collision with a truck while travelling home after participating in the Jacaranda Marathon in Pretoria on Saturday, October 24.

According to the SAPS National Marathon Association, Constable Zenzile Ntuli and CAC Vusi Skosana died at the scene of the crash on the R573 Moloto Road, near Big Tree Mall.

The association said three people, including the two SAPS members, were involved in the collision. Its statement did not provide details about the third person’s condition.

Ntuli was stationed at the Roodeplaat Academy, while Skosana was stationed at the KwaMhlanga Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit.

Both had completed the Jacaranda Marathon earlier that day.

Ntuli represented SAPS Head Office and finished in 4:40:43, while Skosana represented the SAPS Mpumalanga team, completing the race in 5:10:25.

Their deaths came just a week after they competed in the SAPS National Marathon Championships in North West on October 17.

Ntuli earned the First Master Female Athlete award at those championships.

The association described their deaths as a devastating loss to the SAPS athletics fraternity, saying both runners proudly represented the organisation.

It paid tribute to their dedication, discipline and sporting achievements, which it said had inspired fellow members.

The SAPS National Marathon Association extended its condolences to their families, friends, colleagues and teammates.

“We share in their grief during this difficult time,” the association said.

Also read: Pretoria pub shooting: Exclusive photos emerge amid claims of earlier assault

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