Police probe theft of 400 ActionSA posters in Centurion

Police are investigating a case of theft after more than 400 ActionSA election posters, valued at R28 000, were stolen from streetlights in Ward 78 in Centurion since October.

The posters have reportedly been removed from several roads, including Pierre van Ryneveld Avenue, Nellmapius Drive, Trichardt Avenue and Botha Avenue.

Lyttelton police spokesperson, Captain Johan van Dyk, confirmed that police are still investigating a case of theft following the removal of the campaign material.

Van Dyk said no arrests had been made at this stage.

The case was initially registered at Wierdabrug Community Police Station on October 9 before being transferred to Lyttelton police.

Code of conduct violations

ActionSA Ward 78 councillor candidate Gaahele Mokgoro said more than 400 posters had been removed from streetlights across the ward since October, resulting in the loss of campaign material the party had paid to put up to communicate with residents.

She said the poster removals raised concerns about the fairness of the campaigning process, particularly after the party invested resources in its election campaign.

“Elections are supposed to be free and fair. However, it cannot be free and fair if there are people who continue to remove our posters after ActionSA spent its resources to communicate with residents via streetlight communication,” she said.

ActionSA regional chairperson Derick Mahlangu also expressed disappointment over the removal of the party’s campaign material and urged those responsible to refrain from interfering with its campaign.

Penalties for interference

The Electoral Code of Conduct, contained in the Electoral Act, specifically prohibits the removal or destruction of a political party’s election posters.

According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the code prohibits anyone from destroying, removing or defacing another party’s posters.

The code also prohibits intimidation of candidates or voters, publishing false information about other candidates or parties, and offering inducements or rewards to influence someone’s vote.

A person who breaches the Electoral Code of Conduct commits a criminal offence and may face a fine or up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

Political parties found to have contravened the code may also face sanctions, including fines of up to R200 000, forfeiture of their election deposits or restrictions on campaigning in a particular area.

Other possible consequences include having votes cast for the party in an affected area cancelled or, in serious cases, having the party’s registration cancelled.

The investigation into the removal of the ActionSA posters is ongoing.

ActionSA Ward 78 councillor candidate Gaahele Mokgoro.

Photo: Supplied



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