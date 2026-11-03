UPDATE: Police confirm seven firearms stolen in brutal Broederstroom farm attack

Police are investigating a house robbery, while a close family friend has described hours of torture inflicted on Les and Natasha Brett.

Seven licensed firearms and ammunition were stolen during an attack on a Broederstroom couple on Sunday night, November 1, North West police have confirmed.

The police statement follows allegations from close family friend Warren Geddes that Les Brett and his wife Natasha were stripped naked, beaten and burned with boiling water during hours of torture.

North West police spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Morake said on Tuesday, November 3, that Hartbeespoortdam police were investigating a case of house robbery. No arrests had been made.

According to Morake, three unidentified men wearing face masks allegedly entered the residence through an unlocked wooden sliding door.

They reportedly demanded money, claiming they knew one of the occupants operated a kiosk at a nearby resort.

The suspects subsequently gained access to a safe and allegedly stole seven firearms of different calibres, together with ammunition. Police said all seven firearms were licensed in the male victim’s name.

Two cellphones, a laptop, cash and other personal belongings were also reportedly stolen.

Geddes previously told Rekord that three armed men overpowered the couple at approximately 19:30.

He alleged that when Les refused to surrender the safe keys, the attackers began cutting Natasha’s nipples with bolt cutters and repeatedly threatened to rape her.

According to Geddes, they stopped when Les handed over the keys.

Further information supplied to Rekord alleged that the attackers forced a rifle, described as an AK-47, into Les’s mouth, causing cuts. Les also reportedly sustained severe knee injuries, raising concerns that he might require surgery.

Arthur Crewe from SRU High Risk Security previously said the couple were burned with boiling water, severely beaten and stabbed.

SRU received a call for assistance at approximately 22:30 and said responders arrived within four minutes.

“We were on scene minutes later and emergency services were called to the scene. We deployed drones in the area, but there was no sign of the suspects,” Crewe said.

Members of the local community policing forum and Harties Emergency Medical Services also assisted.

Morake said the male victim sustained minor injuries and sought medical attention from a doctor after being threatened and allegedly having hot water dropped on him as the suspects attempted to extract information.

Geddes expressed outrage at what he described as the incident being treated as an ordinary house robbery despite the alleged torture.

The distinction between a farm attack and a house robbery concerns how an incident is described and the criminal offences investigated. A parliamentary report recording SAPS’s explanation describes “farm attacks” as a general term encompassing offences such as robbery, murder, attempted murder and assault. “Farm attack” is not a standalone criminal offence.

SAPS’s rural safety framework also recognises violence against people living on, working on or visiting farms and smallholdings. Recording a house robbery therefore does not prevent an incident from also being recognised under that framework.

In this case, the police statement confirms a house robbery investigation but does not clarify whether additional offences are being investigated or whether the incident has also been recorded for rural safety monitoring.

Police noted that the male victim reportedly operates an anti-poaching school. Les founded Dung Beetle Bush School more than 20 years ago to help combat poaching and support wildlife conservation.

According to his professional biography, he is a former member of the Special Forces and Police Service and has trained British armed forces personnel, HM Customs and Excise enforcement officers and US Special Forces in bushcraft, tracking and field survival.

Geddes described him as the “Rhino Whisperer”, saying he was known internationally for his conservation work.

North West Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Arthur Peter Adams condemned the attack.

“It is concerning that criminals continue to target vulnerable members of our communities in the comfort of their homes. We strongly condemn such acts of violence and intimidation,” Adams said.

He urged residents to strengthen their home security measures and report suspicious activity.

“We will continue to intensify efforts to ensure that those responsible for these criminal acts are brought to book.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is requested to contact Warrant Officer Gregory Kwadi of Hartbeespoortdam SAPS Detectives on 082 373 9636.

Also read: Brutal farm attack: Elderly couple burned, beaten as attackers tried to cut off wife’s nipples with bolt cutters

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