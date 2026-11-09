Police arrest 440 suspects in Tshwane crime blitz

A multidisciplinary crime-prevention operation across the Tshwane District has resulted in the arrest of 440 suspects, including people wanted for murder, kidnapping, rape, armed robbery and gender-based violence (GBV).

Police conducted the operation on Saturday across the Mamelodi, Sunnyside, Atteridgeville, Temba, Hammanskraal and Ga-Rankuwa policing precincts.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the operation formed part of ongoing efforts to apprehend wanted suspects, tackle serious and violent crime, curb illegal immigration and disrupt drug-related activities.

Tshwane District commissioner Major-General Samuel Thine led the operation, with members from various SAPS units, the Department of Home Affairs, Tshwane Metro Police Department and Community Policing Forums participating.

Van Dyk said Tshwane District detectives arrested 242 wanted suspects during targeted tracing operations conducted from Friday evening.

“Among those arrested were two suspects wanted for murder, four for kidnapping, four for armed robbery, two for rape and 70 wanted in connection with GBV-related offences.

“A further 47 undocumented foreign nationals were detained and handed over to immigration officials for processing,” he said.

Crackdown on non-compliant outlets

He said liquor compliance inspections were also conducted at 57 establishments across the identified policing precincts.

The inspections resulted in the closure of 25 premises, while 24 outlets were fined for contraventions of the Liquor Act. Police also confiscated 1 467 280ml of liquor during the operation.

“Visible policing interventions, including roadblocks, stop-and-search operations and patrols in identified crime hotspots, resulted in 16 motorists being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Police searched 985 people and 394 vehicles, while 14 vehicles were tested to establish whether they had been stolen,” said Van Dyk.

A further 63 people were arrested for drinking in public, and one person was arrested for illegal gambling.

Eleven suspects were also arrested for possession of and dealing in drugs. Police seized 75 small bags containing various drugs, seven quarter-tablets of Mandrax and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Sustained visibility in hotspots

Van Dyk said the operation demonstrated the importance of collaboration between law enforcement agencies in addressing criminal activities across the district.

Thine commended SAPS members and participating partners for their dedication and commitment.

He emphasised that continued collaboration and sustained high-visibility policing remained essential in tackling crime and ensuring the safety of communities across the Tshwane metro.

The police said similar interventions form part of ongoing efforts to strengthen crime prevention and improve safety in identified hotspots.

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