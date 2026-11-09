DA wins 74 Tshwane seats as IEC confirms 2026 election results

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) officially declared the 2026 Local Government Elections free and fair on November 8, following the finalisation and declaration of results for all 213 municipal councils.

IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya commended voters, political parties, independent candidates, election officials and observers for contributing to the electoral process. “It is something to be celebrated. May our democracy endure,” Moepya said at the IEC’s operational centre in Johannesburg.

Of the 29.2 million registered voters, about 14.9 million cast their ballots, resulting in a national turnout of 52%. This represents an increase of 6.1 percentage points compared with the 2021 elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also thanked South Africans, emphasising that democracy does not end at the ballot box. He said the authority to govern comes from the people and must always be exercised in their interests.

Nationally, the ANC secured 30.76% of the vote and 3 246 council seats, while the DA came second with 24.64% and 1 695 seats.

DA tops Tshwane poll

In Tshwane, the DA emerged as the largest party after all votes were counted and proportional-representation (PR) seats allocated.

According to the IEC dashboard at 13:07 on November 7, the DA secured 74 ward and PR seats, representing 34.37% of the vote.

ActionSA followed with 48 (ward and PR) seats and 22.08%, while the ANC obtained 44 ward seats and 20.22%, without securing any PR seats.

The Freedom Front Plus (VF Plus) secured 17 PR seats and 7.63% support, while the EFF received 13 PR seats and 5.77% support.

Other parties securing PR representation included MKP (four seats), SACP (three) and PA (two seats). Rise, SPPSA, AIC, ACDP, Mayibuye, ATM, Bosa, SDP and UAT each secured one seat.

Tshwane recorded a turnout of 54.42%, compared with 44.99% in 2021.

The municipality has 214 council seats, comprising 107 ward and 107 PR councillors.

Parties prepare for negotiations

Parties indicated that they will now prepare for coalition negotiations.

DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink acknowledged that the party had hoped for an outright majority but said its increased support strengthened its negotiating position. “I am not completely happy, if I am honest. We wanted that majority,” Brink said.

He highlighted the DA’s increased township support, including a 17% voting share in Hammanskraal, and welcomed its victory in Eersterust.

Brink said the party would approach coalition negotiations with humility, openness and principled determination.

DA federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said the party wanted partners committed to good governance, stable administration, zero tolerance for corruption, sound financial management and improved basic services.

ActionSA also welcomed its performance. National chairperson Michael Beaumont said the party was encouraged by its support, particularly in Atteridgeville, and had strong prospects in coalition negotiations.

ANC disputes results

The ANC has raised concerns about alleged voting discrepancies in Tshwane and nationally, saying it intends to refer the matter to its legal team.

ANC spokesperson Joel Masilela told Rekord that the party had identified wards where it believed voting may have been compromised.

He alleged that some voters who had completed registration processes were missing from voting station lists.

Masilela said the concerns had also been reported to the IEC and that the party wanted the alleged irregularities investigated.

The ANC allegations have not been independently established.

The IEC confirmed that recounts took place in several Tshwane wards, including wards 97 and 192, on November 7.

It also reported receiving 197 objections countrywide by Saturday afternoon. Of these, 54 had been dismissed, eight withdrawn and two upheld.

Moepya confirmed during his speech at the results announcement that Section 65 of the electoral legislation allows objections to be adjudicated even after an election has been declared free and fair.

The IEC was approached by Rekord for comment on the ANC’s specific allegations but had not responded by publication.

VF Plus Tshwane leader Willie Spies welcomed the party’s 30% growth compared with its 2021 performance.

He thanked about 70 000 Tshwane residents who supported the party, adding that the VF Plus had replaced the EFF as the municipality’s fourth-largest political party.

With no party securing an outright majority, Tshwane now faces coalition negotiations to establish its next municipal administration.

The DA won 37 ward seats: 1, 2, 5, 41–48, 50, 52-57, 59, 64-66, 69-70, 78-79, 82-85, 87, 91, 96, 98 and 100-102.

ActionSA won 26 wards: 3-4, 7, 16, 20-21, 30, 32, 34-38, 51, 58, 60, 62-63, 68, 74-75, 77, 80-81, 86 and 92.

The ANC won the following 44 wards: 6, 8-15, 17-19, 22-29, 31, 33, 39-40, 49, 61, 67, 71-73, 76, 88-90, 93-95, 97, 99 and 103-107.

Ward allocations checked with parties. These are only ward seats and not PR-councillor seats.

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