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Tshwane metro police officers take on ‘Movember’ challenge

A drive to challenge traditional manhood stereotypes gains momentum as mental health advocates encourage men to speak openly about emotional struggles.

7 hours ago
Manna Maurice 1 minute read
A collage of TMPD officers taking part in Movember.

Eleven men from all ranks of the Tshwane Metro Police Department headquarters will take part in the annual Movember tradition to mark Men’s Health Awareness Month.

Movember is an annual global charity movement held every November where participants grow moustaches and take on health challenges to raise awareness and funds for men’s health issues such as cancer and mental health.

Beard contest crowns winner

The TMPD communications unit stated on its social media pages that the officer with the longest facial hair would be crowned the ‘2026 Movember king of moustache and beard’ by December 9.

Some of the TMPD officers taking part in Movember. Photo: Tshwane Metro Police Department

Sadag challenges manhood stereotypes

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) also recently launched its ‘Hear Him Out’ campaign, in an effort to challenge the stereotypical norms associated with manhood.

The campaign, running throughout November, features a series of online conversations focused on men’s mental health.

During one of these engagements, Garron Gsell, CEO and founder of Men’s Foundation, said that the AI world that thrives on being intelligence-driven circumvents the personal and emotional connection humans need to process emotions more healthily.

“When we experience happiness, we also need to experience sadness. The complexity of the human journey and the experiences that make it up – the highs and lows – can’t be generated in the artificial era we find ourselves in. Living through and understanding these emotions is how we get through it,” Gsell said.

Sadag’s campaign will focus throughout Men’s Health Month on five key pillars: emotional expression, brotherhood and connection, identity beyond being a provider, redefining strength and recognising when someone needs support.

SADAG’s men’s mental health online seminars. Photo: Facebook/South African Depression and Anxiety Group.

 

At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
7 hours ago
Manna Maurice 1 minute read

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Manna Maurice

Manna Maurice is a content writer and photographer currently working as a journalist for the Pretoria Rekord newspaper. He covers stories affecting Pretoria residents specifically in the West and Central. Manna has been part of the Rekord team since July 2022. He has a BA degree in Journalism from the University of Johannesburg and an Honours degree in Media Studies from Unisa.
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