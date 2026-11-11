Planned maintenance to leave parts of west Pretoria without water

The Tshwane Metro has informed residents living west of Pretoria that it plans to conduct a nine-hour maintenance effort at the corner of Rebecca and Frederick streets on November 11.

According to the Metro’s Communication Unit, the work is scheduled from 08:00 to 17:00.

This may result in a water supply interruption in Pretoria Ext 2, 3 and 6; and Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR.

Residents are urged to make the following water-conservation measures part of their normal lifestyle:

– Do not water or irrigate gardens with hosepipes or sprinkler systems between 06:00 and 18:00.

– Do not wash vehicles with hosepipes.

– Do not fill swimming pools.

Residents are further urged to continue using grey water to water gardens and flush toilets. Where possible, water-saving devices should be installed.

They should make water conservation part of their everyday lives by making use of the following water-saving tips:

– Install a low-flow shower head and tap aerators where possible.

– Use a dual-flush toilet cistern.

– Plant indigenous or drought-resistant shrubs in the garden.

– Use a broom instead of a hosepipe when cleaning driveways or patios.

– Collect rainwater to reuse in the garden or wash the car.

– Cover the swimming pool to reduce water evaporation.

– Take a short shower rather than a bath.

– Close a running tap while brushing teeth or shaving

– Regularly check toilets and taps for leaks.

Residents can use the following numbers to report water-related incidents:

– No water supply, burst water pipes, leaking meters or blocked street sewers 012 358 9999 or 080 1111 556

– Illegal water connections 012 358 9060

– Non-payment 012 345 8514

– Account enquiries 012 358 9999

The city has apologised for any inconvenience that may be experienced.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel