Centenarian Frikkie Smith celebrates 100th birthday at Lynnwood Oord

Lynnwood Oord resident Frikkie Smith will celebrate his 100th birthday on November 11, marking a century of family bonds, deep friendships and community involvement.

Born on November 11, 1926, in Barkly West, Smith spent his childhood in Kimberley, where he attended Diamantveld Primary School and High School.

Lifetime of dedicated service

His working career began in 1944 when he joined the Department of Posts and Telegraphs.

In 1952, he married Anita Schutte, with whom he shared many years.

In 1964, Smith was transferred to the department’s head office in Pretoria, where he continued working until his retirement in 1987.

He later moved into Lynnwood Oord in March 2017, where he has become a much-loved member of the community.

According to the home’s office administrator, Lettie Hudson, Smith is a friendly and generous person who has remained actively involved in the retirement village community.

Staying strong through personal hardship

His life also included difficult moments, particularly towards the later years of his marriage.

His wife spent six years receiving care at Lynnmed Clinic, which prompted Smith to sell their home so he could be closer to her.

“She passed away in 2018,” said Hudson.

Despite the loss, Smith continued building relationships and maintaining an active social life at Lynnwood Oord.

“In his free time, he enjoys listening to RSG and going shopping once a week with his friends,” said Hudson.

Centenary celebrations

His 100th birthday celebrations will include spending time with his son, Keith, and friends in Johannesburg, while a special tea gathering was planned at Lynnwood Oord on November 12.

Hudson said Smith is surrounded by family, his brother and his in-laws, who remain part of his support network.

She added that Smith’s kindness and generosity have made him a special member of the retirement village.

Smith hopes to be remembered as someone who cared deeply about others and always looked for the good in people.

“Reaching the milestone of 100 years is a remarkable achievement, and Smith’s story reflects a lifetime of dedication to his work, family and community,” she said.

As he celebrates his centenary, Hudson said those around him have much to appreciate about a man whose warmth and friendly nature have left a lasting impression on the people he has encountered.

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