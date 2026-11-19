A man in his 30s has died after drowning in Val-De-Grace, east of Pretoria, on Thursday, 19 November.

The Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) received a call just after 13:00 via the Alpha Security Forum.

When responders arrived, the man had been pulled from the water and bystanders were performing CPR.

At this stage, it is unclear how the drowning incident occured.

VEMRU, Emer-G-Med and Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES) began advanced cardiac life support. A doctor and ProMed EMS soon joined them.

VEMRU founder and director Casper Visser confirmed the incident.

“Despite almost an hour of resuscitation efforts, the attempt was terminated and the patient was declared deceased at the scene,” he said.

Visser said the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS), which will investigate the cause of the incident. He extended his condolences to the family.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased,” he said. “We want to thank the bystanders who started CPR, as well as Emer-G-Med, Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services, ProMed EMS, Alpha Security Forum and SAPS for assisting at the scene.”

Visser said VEMRU is a registered non-profit company (NPC) and public benefit organisation (PBO) that responds to medical and trauma emergencies free of charge. It relies solely on sponsors and donations to cover its operating costs.

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