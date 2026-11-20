Local leaders and residents in Region 1 are pushing for consistent road maintenance as municipal teams move to clear long-standing potholes.

In Ward 2, Pretoria North, repairs have been carried out on several outstanding potholes along West Street, following repeated reports and engagements with the Tshwane metro’s roads department.

Ward 2 councillor Quentin Meyer said road maintenance was particularly important during the rainy season, when water can cause existing potholes to become larger and deeper, increasing the risk of vehicle damage and creating hazardous conditions for motorists.

Meyer said the ward had introduced a weekly focus approach, concentrating on a different service-delivery issue each week.

“We are very pleased to see that the constant pressure, reporting and follow-ups with the roads department are paying off.

“Many of these potholes have been outstanding for some time, and seeing them finally being repaired is encouraging,” said Meyer.

He added that the responsibility of councillors was to continue following up and ensuring residents’ complaints received attention.

Meyer encouraged residents to continue reporting road-related problems so that outstanding issues could be escalated to the relevant municipal departments.

Focus shifts to Karen Park

Meanwhile, road maintenance has also been spotted along Heinrich Avenue next to Wonderpark Mall in Karen Park, Ward 4, where work has drawn attention to ongoing concerns about potholes and streetlights.

Ward 4 councillor Ike Monametsi said potholes and faulty streetlights remained high-risk issues that required consistent attention.

Monametsi said the problems had been reported almost daily since taking up the role of ward candidate and subsequently becoming councillor.

“We just need municipal employees to respond on time, though we don’t know their daily or weekly schedule and backlogs,” said Monametsi.

Residents call for consistency

Pretoria North resident Bheki Mabuza welcomed the visible maintenance work, saying consistent attention was needed to prevent the same problems from recurring.

“It is encouraging to see potholes finally being repaired, especially those that have been reported for a long time. However, we hope the department continues maintaining the roads instead of only responding when the damage becomes serious.”

Metro urges community responsibility

The Tshwane metro urged residents to take responsibility for keeping their communities clean and protecting municipal infrastructure.

The metro appealed to residents not to litter, use illegal dumping sites or dispose of waste in stormwater canals, warning that blocked drainage systems could contribute to flooding.

Residents are also urged to report the vandalism or misuse of streetlights and high-mast lights, stressing that the infrastructure is intended to improve safety in communities and should not be illegally removed or used for private events.

Service-delivery programmes are continuing across Region 1, including pothole repairs, streetlight maintenance, grass cutting, tree pruning and stormwater management.

Pic 1 Road maintenance has also been spotted along Heinrich Avenue next to Wonderpark Mall in Karen Park, Ward 4. Photo: Supplied

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