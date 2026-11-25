Every home has its own personality. Some homes have family movie nights as a weekly tradition; others are apartments where every centimetre counts; some kitchens double as social hubs; and some households keep up with everyday life like it’s a full-time job. Then there’s the home that’s ready for a little upgrade, whether that means a better entertainment experience, a more efficient kitchen or connected technology that simplifies everyone’s day-to-day.

This Black Friday, finding the right technology for your home is about more than chasing the biggest discount. It’s about finding your perfect match: Products that suit your space, support your lifestyle and deliver long term value. With Samsung’s range of smartphones, TVs, home appliances and other connected devices, shoppers can find technology that works for their individual needs while exploring new ways to make their homes work smarter.

Find your perfect match: Shop for your lifestyle, not just the deal

Before adding anything to your Black Friday Wishlist, consider what would make the biggest difference to your everyday life.

For entertainment enthusiasts, a TV could be the upgrade that transforms movie nights, brings sporting action into sharper focus and gives everyone a reason to gather in the lounge. If your home is where work, studying and creative projects happen, a Galaxy smartphone or tablet could help you stay productive, capture ideas and move between tasks with greater ease.

For households looking to simplify everyday chores, Samsung’s Bespoke AI appliances offer another kind of upgrade. From a washing machine that handles laundry to a refrigerator that keeps food fresh, the right appliances can help take some of the effort out of running a busy home. And if your kitchen is the heart of your home, Samsung Bespoke AI appliances could be a worthwhile investment in assisting with meal planning, food storage, cooling up your space and making everyday routines more convenient.

The trick is to start with your priorities. Think about what you use most, what frustrates you about your current setup and where an upgrade would offer the greatest benefit. Consider your available space, the features you genuinely need and what fits comfortably within your budget.

Let’s face it; a great Black Friday buy isn’t necessarily the most expensive product or the one with the largest advertised saving. It’s the one that makes sense for your life.

Better together: When your technology connects

Choosing the right product is only part of the story. The real possibilities emerge when compatible devices work together. Samsung’s connected ecosystem, supported by SmartThings[1], helps bring compatible devices into a more coordinated experience. Instead of thinking about each product as a standalone purchase, consider how your technology might work together to make your daily routines simpler.

Imagine arriving home after a long day and using your smartphone to check compatible connected devices. Perhaps you want to monitor a connected appliance, adjust compatible smart-home settings or check that everything is ready for the evening ahead. With SmartThings1, you can manage supported devices from a central place, helping you stay connected to your home even when you’re away.

In a connected home, compatible appliances can also help make household management feel less complicated. Depending on the devices you own, you can receive useful notifications, monitor appliance activity and explore routines that bring different parts of your home together.

The benefits can be especially useful for busy families. Less time checking on household tasks means more time for the things that matter, whether that’s sharing a meal, catching up with the family or enjoying a well-deserved moment to yourself or time-out.

The best part? You don’t have to build an entire connected home in one shopping trip. Start with the product that meets your most immediate need, then explore compatible devices as your lifestyle and budget allow.

Samsung’s top picks: What belongs on your Black Friday Wishlist?

With so many deals competing for your attention, a little planning can help you focus on the products that offer the most relevant benefits.

To make the most of the season, prepare a shortlist before browsing the deals. Compare product specifications, check that the features you want are included and consider the total cost of your purchase. If you’re upgrading an existing device, think about whether the new product will work with the technology you already own.

Samsung’s confirmed Black Friday offers provide an opportunity to explore savings across selected products, making it easier to find an upgrade that fits your priorities. By focusing on what you need first, you can spend less time navigating endless options and more time finding the right match.

SM-A276 Galaxy A27 5G, R5 499* save R1 500

SM-X135 Galaxy Tab A11 Wi-Fi, R2 999* save R5 00

SM-L320 Galaxy Watch8 40mm BT, R3 999* save R2 000

UA65M80HAUXXA Mini LED M80H 4K Samsung Vision AI 144Hz Gaming TV (2026), R9 999* save R3 000

HW-B750F/XA B-series Soundbar HW-B750F 5.1 ch Subwoofer 2025, R3 499* save R1 500

LS27FG530EUXEN 27″ Odyssey G5 G53F QHD 200Hz Gaming Monitor, R3 999* save R1 899

Bespoke AI WindFree™ AR6500T Wall mount AC from R7 999*

From Discovery to Experience

Sometimes, the easiest way to find the right technology is to experience it for yourself.

This Black Friday, make your next technology purchase count. Start with your lifestyle, find the features that matter and discover how compatible devices can work together to make everyday living more convenient.

* Recommended resale price. Prices and Black Friday offers may vary per retailer/operator.

For more information, visit: https://www.samsung.com/za/offer/blackfriday/2

[1] The SmartThings App is available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required.