The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Tshwane arrested 348 suspects during an extensive crime prevention operation in the Silverton and Mamelodi policing precincts on November 28.

The operation, led by Tshwane District Commissioner Major General Samuel Thine, involved various SAPS units and law enforcement partners, including the Department of Home Affairs, Gauteng Traffic Police and Community Policing Forums.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the operation focused on apprehending wanted suspects, combating serious and violent crime, addressing illegal immigration and disrupting drug-related activities.

“Disruptive crime-combatting operations will continue during the festive season,” said Van Dyk.

He said a total of 259 wanted suspects were arrested during targeted tracing operations. Among them were six suspects wanted for murder, four for attempted murder, three for armed robbery, three for rape and 71 in connection with gender-based violence-related offences.

“Liquor compliance inspections were conducted at 13 establishments, resulting in four closures. Police confiscated 115l of liquor during the inspections.”

Visible policing interventions, including roadblocks, patrols and stop-and-search operations, resulted in 20 motorists being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police also arrested 13 people for drinking in public, one for illegal gambling and seven for drug possession. Nine zip-lock bags containing suspected methamphetamine and nyaope were confiscated.

In a separate incident, a suspect was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition after failing to produce the required documentation.

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