Two men, aged 27 and 42, face drug dealing charges after Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) Drug Unit officers allegedly discovered crystal methamphetamine at a Soshanguve Ext 2 home on Tuesday.

According to TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba, the operation followed information received from members of the public about suspected drug-related activities taking place at the property.

“Drug Unit members followed up on the information, identified the premises and conducted a search.

“During the search, officers discovered crystal methamphetamine, leading to the arrest of the two men at the scene,” said Mahamba.

Community tip-offs aid police

The suspects were subsequently taken into custody and are being detained at the local police station while investigations continue.

Mahamba said they are expected to appear in court soon to face charges relating to drug dealing.

The arrests highlight the role of community members in assisting law enforcement agencies to identify and respond to suspected criminal activities in residential areas.

The TMPD continues to rely on information from residents to help identify criminal activities and support operations aimed at addressing drug-related offences across Tshwane.

Residents who become aware of suspected criminal activities are encouraged to report the information to the relevant law enforcement authorities.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel