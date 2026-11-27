Five men, aged 21 to 30, were arrested in Atteridgeville and Saulsville on Wednesday in connection with a string of armed robberies, according to police.

SAPS officers executed the operation after being alerted to a group of suspects allegedly involved in armed robberies using a silver Suzuki Celerio.

Spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the suspects were also believed to be in possession of firearms and cellphones robbed from victims.

“The first suspect was arrested at a house in Tladi Street, where two replica firearms were recovered. He led the team to four additional suspects in Atteridgeville and Saulsville. Police further seized six cellphones, two replica firearms, a balaclava and an undisclosed amount of cash. A silver Suzuki Celerio believed to have been used during the commission of the crimes was also identified,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Joint operation targets criminal networks

The operation was led by Tembisa Crime Intelligence in collaboration with the Ivory Park Task Team, Gauteng Traffic Police and three private security companies.

Nevhuhulwi said the arrests demonstrated the importance of collaboration between SAPS and private security partners in disrupting criminal networks and bringing perpetrators to justice.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court in due course.

sl/dm



Firearms and balaclavas recovered. Photo: X/@SAPoliceService



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