Festive season ahead? Six ways to celebrate responsibly and make every journey safer

As the festive season approaches, South Africans look forward to celebrations, family gatherings and travel. Planning ahead and making responsible choices are essential to ensuring everyone gets home safely.

Whether attending a gathering or embarking on a road trip, responsible consumption should be part of the plan. Through its SAB SHARP platform, built on three pillars – Educate, Enforce and Innovate – the South African Breweries (SAB) promotes informed choices, stronger enforcement and greater consumer choices.

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“Road safety is a shared responsibility, and it starts with the decisions we make before getting behind the wheel or heading out to celebrate. Planning ahead and making responsible choices can help ensure that everyone enjoys the festive season and, most importantly, gets home safely,” says Zoleka Lisa, corporate affairs vice president at SAB.

Here are six ways to celebrate responsibly.

1. Plan your journey before celebrating

Arrange a designated driver who will not drink, book alternative transport or organise a lift with someone sober. For longer journeys, plan your route and allow sufficient travel time.

2. Keep drinking and driving separate

If you drink, do not drive. Alcohol affects judgement, concentration and reaction time. Coffee, food and fresh air will not reverse impairment. If driving, avoid alcohol altogether.

3. Practise moderation and stay hydrated

Set personal limits, pace yourself and alternate alcoholic drinks with water or non-alcoholic refreshments. Hosts should make non-alcoholic options available. Remember, food and water do not make you fit to drive.

4. Explore alcohol-free alternatives

Celebrating does not have to involve alcohol. SAB’s portfolio includes Castle Free, Brutal Fruit 0.0 and Corona Cero, offering more choice for social occasions. Motorists should choose 0.0% options when driving.

5. Take regular breaks on long journeys

Check your vehicle’s roadworthiness, wear seatbelts and plan regular stops. Fatigue affects driving ability, so rest when necessary and share driving with another rested, licensed motorist.

6. Remember that road safety is everyone’s responsibility

Through its Drive Sharp initiative, SAB supports 34 Alcohol Evidence Centres nationally, with more than R52 million invested in the centres and related roadblock infrastructure. These support law enforcement’s evidentiary alcohol testing capabilities. However, enforcement alone cannot prevent alcohol-related harm.

Ultimately, a safer festive season starts with the choices we make. By planning ahead, practising moderation and exploring alcohol-free alternatives, we can contribute to sa