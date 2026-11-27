SASSA beneficiaries in Pretoria are reminded that December’s social grant payments begin on Wednesday, December 2, with older persons’ grants.

The Department of Social Development’s 2026/27 payment schedule confirms the following dates:

Older persons’ grants: Wednesday, December 2

Disability grants: Thursday, December 3

Children’s grants: Friday, December 4

Beneficiaries can avoid first-day queues by withdrawing their money later. Once SASSA deposits the grant, the funds remain available in their accounts.

SASSA uses a fourth payment day for beneficiaries whose grants have been flagged for review. Alberton Record reported that this falls on Monday, December 7. Beneficiaries who receive a review notice should follow SASSA’s instructions and attend any requested appointment.

Recipients of the R370 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant can check their individual payment status through SASSA’s official SRD portal. Anyone experiencing difficulty accessing their grant can visit their nearest SASSA office or call the toll-free helpline on 0800 60 10 11.

The first payments of 2027 are scheduled for January 5 for older persons, January 6 for disability grants and January 7 for children’s grants.

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