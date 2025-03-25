Have your art valued by Strauss & Co in Pretoria this week

If you have a cherished collection or have inherited a family heirloom, you may have questions about valuing these prized items. The art world can sometimes feel completely daunting, with its complex terminology, indecipherable ‘artspeak’, and sensational headlines about paintings fetching millions of rands and dollars.

How does one determine the value of one’s artworks and ensure they are sold at the best possible price? Choosing the right auction house to appraise works provides owners with peace of mind, knowing that they will receive a market-related assessment of their art collection’s value. By placing works on auction with well-considered estimates, the likelihood of a successful sale is increased.

Strauss & Co regularly hosts valuation days… and there’s one this Thursday in Pretoria. You can take your artwork or collectable item, and a Strauss & Co specialist will provide an auction estimate.

It’s on Thursday, March 27 from 09:30 to 16:00 at Pierneef’s Kraal, Board Room, 30 Knoppiesdoorn Avenue, Lynnwood Manor, Pretoria.

Book an appointment on www.straussart.co.za by Wednesday, March 26.