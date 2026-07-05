Woman caught with blue light in Centurion; two arrested

Two men were arrested in Centurion recently and are due in court on July 6 after allegedly fitting illegal blue lights to a private vehicle.

Police say their investigations into the pair began in June when officers conducting a routine roadblock stopped a private vehicle displaying blue lights.

During questioning, the female driver informed officers that the vehicle belonged to her husband, prompting further investigation.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the investigation led to the arrest of the vehicle owner and the man believed to have installed the blue lights.

“The South African Police Service has arrested two men for the illegal fitting and possession of blue lights on a private motor vehicle. “The suspects are expected to face charges relating to the contravention of Regulations 176 and 185 of the National Road Traffic Regulations, which prohibit the unauthorised fitment and use of blue lights on private vehicles,” she said.

According to Mathe, the 40-year-old vehicle owner was arrested on July 3, while a 49-year-old person was arrested the following day. She alleges that the second suspect illegally fitted the blue lights to the private vehicle.

Mathe has reiterated that only authorised emergency and law enforcement vehicles may be equipped with blue lights.

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Mathe warned that the illegal use of blue lights poses a serious threat to public safety, as criminal syndicates are increasingly using them to impersonate police officers.

“The illegal use of blue lights has become a serious concern, as criminal syndicates commonly known as the ‘blue light gang’ have used them to impersonate law enforcement officers and rob, hijack and terrorise unsuspecting motorists,” she said.

The police said the regulations governing blue lights exist not only to protect the public but also to preserve the integrity and credibility of legitimate law enforcement and emergency vehicles.

Mathe further warned that anyone found manufacturing, selling, fitting or using unauthorised blue lights would face the full force of the law.

Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and report suspicious vehicles displaying blue lights where there is reason to believe they are being used unlawfully.

Reports can be made through the SAPS Crime Stop hotline on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS mobile application.

The two suspects are expected to make their first court appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, July 6, on charges related to the illegal fitment and use of blue lights on a private vehicle. Police investigations into the matter are continuing.

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