Powering Africa’s EV Future: ChrisnelSA Unveils Cutting-Edge Service Hub

ChrisnelSA, already a leader in electric and hybrid vehicle (EV/HEV) training across Africa, is set to revolutionise the continent’s automotive landscape with the grand opening of its cutting-edge EV/HEV Service Workshop in the first week of August 2025. This isn’t just a new service centre; it’s a dynamic hub, designed to cultivate a skilled workforce and provide unparalleled service for the rapidly expanding EV market.

As the only IMI-approved training facility of its kind in Africa, ChrisnelSA has been at the forefront of providing internationally certified Level 1 to 4 Electric and Vehicle training. Now, by integrating a state-of-the-art service centre directly with their established training facility, ChrisnelSA is creating a unique ecosystem for both aspiring technicians and the broader EV industry.

The new workshop will serve as a vital hands-on learning environment, offering invaluable apprenticeship opportunities for aspiring EV/HEV technicians. Learners with no prior experience can start at Level 1 or 2, gaining practical, real-world training in a live workshop setting. After a minimum of six months of guided experience, these apprentices will advance to higher levels, including 2.2 and 3, preparing them for highly sought-after roles across the industry.

Beyond training, the ChrisnelSA EV/HEV Service Workshop will also function as a dedicated EV/HEV Technician Job Centre.

This initiative aims to train and place a variety of in-demand professionals, including:

– EV Service Technicians

– EV Assembly Technicians

– EV Quality Control Technicians

Employers in the burgeoning EV sector will have a direct pipeline to a pool of qualified, job-ready professionals. ChrisnelSA will also offer customised recruitment services, connecting businesses with specific EV/HEV specialists through their extensive talent network.

ChrisnelSA’s expansion marks a significant step forward for electric mobility in Africa. By combining top-tier international certification with practical, real-world experience and a dedicated job placement service, ChrisnelSA is solidifying its position as a pivotal gateway to the future of mobility for learners, employers, and industry partners alike.

