How to make the most out of an open day at Stadio Higher Education

Making the leap from school to higher education is one of life’s biggest milestones. It can be exciting but also daunting for students and parents. That’s where university and tertiary institution open days come in.

They’re not just campus tours – they’re an invaluable chance to explore facilities, meet lecturers, and get a genuine sense of student life before making this important decision.

An in-person open day gives you the chance to do far more than just look around. You can walk through lecture halls and libraries and ask lecturers about their teaching approach and students about their experiences. It’s also the perfect time to speak directly with support staff about applications, funding or student services. These face-to-face interactions provide insights you simply can’t get online, which is why Dr Divya Singh, Chief Academic Officer at STADIO Higher Education, encourages families to attend open days if at all possible.

She also suggests parents talk to their children to help them narrow down what they want to focus on during the visit to avoid feeling overwhelmed. “It is important to arrive at an open day with a plan. Encourage your child to explore the career paths that genuinely interest them,” she says.

Planning your open day activities

“This will help them prioritise which faculties and qualifications to visit first. Make use of any career counselling services on offer to get professional guidance on aligning their strengths with their ambitions. And don’t be shy to engage with lecturers and faculty representatives on the day; the more questions you ask, the better equipped you’ll be to make an informed study decision,” she adds.

STADIO will be hosting its national open day on Saturday, 25 October 2025, where future students can explore all 50 STADIO qualifications from all eight areas of study, at all STADIO campuses. The open day will also include a guided campus tour, as well as a free career consultation with STADIO’s student recruitment advisors.

Singh says that open days are not only useful for recent matriculants, but for prospective students of any age.

Whether you are already climbing the career ladder or starting your journey to live your dream, join the open day nationwide by booking online now: https://stadio.ac.za/stadio-open-day-events-nationwide-book-now

“Our goal is simple: broaden access to quality education, and to equip every STADIO graduate with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the world of work. We want to help our graduates not just to achieve their personal ambitions, but to contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s growth.

That’s why our programmes are designed to open doors to real career opportunities. We’re excited to welcome prospective students, both contact and distance, to our open day to see this in action,” concludes Singh.

Lear more about our Open Days: Facebook & Instagram