Celebrating integrated public service month 2025/26

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) is proud to launch the 2025/26 integrated public service month (IPSM), inviting all South Africans to participate in the concerted effort to enhance service delivery and strengthen public trust.

This year’s theme: Professionalising the public service to build trust and restore confidence in government, reflects the government’s commitment to building a competent, ethical, and citizen-centred public service.

What is integrated public service month?

Integrated public service month is more than an annual celebration; it is a strategic, year-round programme aimed at improving public service delivery, institutionalising accountability, and fostering meaningful citizen engagement. IPSM seeks to transform the public sector by:

Embedding ethical leadership and professional conduct,

Promoting accountability and responsiveness across all levels of government, and

Ensuring that citizen voices inform service design and delivery.

Key objectives of IPSM

Institutionalisation of IPSM: Government aims to transition from a once-off event to a structured, continuous improvement programme that drives sustained enhancements in public service delivery. Promoting professionalism: Through targeted training and development, the government is committed to ensuring that public servants uphold ethical conduct and merit-based practices. Restoring public trust: By ensuring executive visibility and responsiveness, the government seeks to enhance public confidence in government operations, making sure that citizen feedback is integral to planning and service redesign. Fostering collaboration: The government believes that effective public service requires collaboration, and is committed to strengthening partnerships with all sectors of society, including academia and civil society. Operationalising the Batho Pele principles: The government’s approach is grounded in the principles of Batho Pele, which emphasises a citizen-centred culture in public service.

Key issues addressed by the minister at the media launch

During the launch, Public Service and Administration Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi highlighted several critical issues:

The minister raised concerns about the erosion of public trust due to corruption and inefficiency, emphasising that IPSM 2025 is a strategic call to action to restore confidence in public service.

He stressed the importance of citizen voices in shaping service delivery, stating that public servants must respond with urgency and accountability.

He outlined a commitment to transparency and action, promising that improvements in service satisfaction and reduced corruption will be key indicators of success.

The minister announced four flagship interventions: Executive site visits, public service charter dialogues, Batho Pele Excellence Awards, and integrated outreach to bring services closer to communities.

What to expect this year

Throughout September 2025, various activities will unfold, including:

Launch of the IPSM: Public servant’s engagements (September 8)

The minister will launch the IPSM with public servant’s engagements, aimed at appreciating the contributions of public servants. https://zoom.us/meeting/register/h4xoQuKsRYeA7RRpP9f0Fg

The minister will launch the IPSM with public servant’s engagements, aimed at appreciating the contributions of public servants. https://zoom.us/meeting/register/h4xoQuKsRYeA7RRpP9f0Fg Ethics management week (September 8–12)

Dialogues focusing on ethics, integrity, and organisational culture to strengthen ethical leadership among public servants. https://zoom.us/meeting/register/C6Espam3Sc6EMpvkWWvgVg

Dialogues focusing on ethics, integrity, and organisational culture to strengthen ethical leadership among public servants. https://zoom.us/meeting/register/C6Espam3Sc6EMpvkWWvgVg Thusong Service Centre week: Service delivery outreach campaign (September 15–19)

Integrated services will be taken to the people at Maponya Mall and other districts, promoting digital access and enhancing service delivery. Click to attend the launch of the Thusong week. https://youtube.com/live/2Ub-32TUfU8?feature=share

Integrated services will be taken to the people at Maponya Mall and other districts, promoting digital access and enhancing service delivery. Click to attend the launch of the Thusong week. https://youtube.com/live/2Ub-32TUfU8?feature=share National Wills week (September 15–19)

Aimed at encouraging estate planning, this initiative will offer free legal support to help South Africans draft wills.

Aimed at encouraging estate planning, this initiative will offer free legal support to help South Africans draft wills. Executive deployments: Service delivery monitoring (September 15–30)

Senior officials will engage directly with citizens nationwide to unblock service delivery bottlenecks and improve responsiveness.

Senior officials will engage directly with citizens nationwide to unblock service delivery bottlenecks and improve responsiveness. Clean-up and greening campaigns (September 16–18)

Participate in efforts to promote volunteerism and environmental responsibility within public institutions and communities.

Participate in efforts to promote volunteerism and environmental responsibility within public institutions and communities. The 8 principle plan of action launch (September 18)

The DPSA will relaunch measures to prevent and eliminate harassment in the public service, reinforcing ethical conduct. https://zoom.us/meeting/register/GOzXDk7TSue-JBZQ4fEBhA

The DPSA will relaunch measures to prevent and eliminate harassment in the public service, reinforcing ethical conduct. https://zoom.us/meeting/register/GOzXDk7TSue-JBZQ4fEBhA 24th SAAPAM annual conference (September 22–26)

This conference will serve as a platform for national, provincial, and local government officials, along with academia and civil society, to exchange best practices.

This conference will serve as a platform for national, provincial, and local government officials, along with academia and civil society, to exchange best practices. Batho Pele walkie talkie (September 26)

Aimed at promoting health and wellness among public servants, this event will also engage local communities in discussions about service delivery.

Get involved

The government encourages all South Africans to participate in these initiatives in person or online. Citizens engagement is crucial in helping the government shape a responsive and accountable public service. Look out for events in your area, participate in dialogues, and provide feedback on government services

Conclusion

IPSM is a call to action for all citizens to join the transformation journey. Together, we can build a professional, ethical, and capable public service that meets the needs of all. Join in as the government takes significant steps towards restoring trust and enhancing the quality of service delivery in South Africa.

For more information, visit the Department of Public Service and Administration website at www.dpsa.gov.za