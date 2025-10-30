Pharmacy of the Week – TLC Kramers Pharmacy.

How do you feel about being selected as Adcock OTC POW?

It’s an absolute honour to be selected for POW as it presents the perfect opportunity for us to launch our bigger and better Pharmacy to our local and loyal Community.

What keeps your Pharmacy dedicated to the Community?

This community has supported and sustained Kramer’s Pharmacy since the opening in 1948. We have seen many generations visit us and it has been a privilege to give back to the community by assisting them in making the best possible health choices. The Local Choice Kramers has a strong offering of service, advice, products and great pricing.

How has your partnership with Adcock OTC helped?

We have a strong affiliation with Adcock OTC. They offer us heritage brands at great value. Their willingness to expertly train our staff and assist us with merchandising empower us to excel in optimising our Customers’ experience.

