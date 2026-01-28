Unstoppable Eagles: Maragon Mooikloof soars high with 2025 Matric Results

With a staggering 163 total distinctions, this cohort has proven that academic excellence is a tradition firmly rooted in the school’s DNA.

Leading the Flight of Excellence

Leading the charge this year are two exceptional students who achieved a remarkable seven distinctions each:

Eduan de Jager: In addition to his full house of distinctions, Eduan placed in the Top 1% nationally for Afrikaans FAL.

Tiaan Labuschagné: Matching the pace with seven distinctions, Tiaan also secured a prestigious spot in the Top 1% nationally for Afrikaans FAL.

The depth of talent is further evidenced by a high volume of students achieving multiple distinctions. We celebrate those who earned six distinctions: Amy Collins, BinQian Michelle Li, Craig Maina, Mulalo Matimbi, Joel Mimbulu, and Katelynn Naidoo.

Our five-distinction achievers also shone brightly, including Jean de Villiers, Alexandra van der Walt, and Eugene Beneke, who earned his place in the Top 1% nationally for both Afrikaans FAL and Hospitality Studies.

More Than Just Marks

While the statistics are impressive, the true story of the Class of 2025 is found in their character. These “Unstoppable Eagles” balanced rigorous IEB academics with leadership, sport, and culture.

“Congratulations to the Maragon Mooikloof Class of 2025. Your discipline, resilience, and quiet determination have paid off,” says Principal Mr. Pierre Labuschagne. “You have honoured your school, families, and yourselves. We are immensely proud of you and excited to watch you lead with courage and purpose.”

Experience the Excellence: Open Day 2026

Are you looking for an environment where your child can reach these same heights? We invite prospective families to experience the Maragon Mooikloof difference firsthand at our upcoming Open Day.

Date: Saturday, 14 March 2026

Time: 09:00 – 12:00

Location: 652 Eland Street, Mooikloof, Pretoria

Meet our passionate educators, tour our modern facilities, and learn how our blended learning approach prepares students for a global landscape.

Visit us at maragon.co.za or follow our journey on Facebook to discover how we empower every learner to become an Unstoppable Eagle.