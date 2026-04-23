Liquor City’s DrinX puts convenience first

Built around convenience and service, the app allows customers to order from home while paying the same shelf prices they would find in-store.

There are no inflated prices or hidden surprises, with delivery charged at a flat rate of R45.

Customers can choose from a wide range of everyday favourites, along with Liquor City’s house brands, known for their quality and affordability.

Download and Register on the app in order to stand a chance to win great Prizes.

Image: Supplied

It gives shoppers more choice at prices they can trust.

Available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, the DrinX app is designed to be simple and easy to use.

Customers can also shop through the Liquor City webshop, which offers the same experience as the app and allows orders to be placed when planning ahead.

While DrinX continues to grow across the country, the company says one thing remains unchanged: its focus on customer service.

When customers call, they speak to a Liquor City team member, not a call centre. Staff are ready to assist, answer questions and help solve issues.

Image: Supplied

Whether shopping in-store or online, DrinX aims to make the experience smoother, faster and more convenient for every customer.

When downloading the app, users are prompted to provide their full name and identity number as part of measures to prevent underage registration.

Download and Register on the app in order to stand a chance to win great Prizes.

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