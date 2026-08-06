THE WISDOM OF MENOPAUSE

THE WISDOM OF THE BIG CHANGE OF LIFE

In their 40s and 50s, women transition through perimenopause and menopause, driven primarily by adecline in estrogen and progesterone levels. This shift triggers significant physical transformations, metabolic slowdowns, and long-term systemic health risks.

The primary hormonal, physical, and long-term health changes breakdown as follows:

Hormonal shifts

The hormone system undergoes a major change during midlife. Estrogen decline impacts brain function, bone density, skin elasticity, and blood vessels. Progesterone fluctuates unpredictably before dropping, which disrupts menstrual cycle regularity. Periods become shorter, longer, heavier, or lighter until stopping entirely. Testosterone lowers and affects libido, motivation, and overall muscle maintenance.

Physical changes

Hormonal depletion directly alters how the body looks, feels, and recovers daily. Metabolic slowdown results in fat storage shifts, presenting as increased abdominal fat, even without diet changes. Women lose 8% to 15% of muscle mass per decade starting at age 40, reducing physical strength. Vasomotor symptoms are sudden hot flashes and intense night sweats and happens because the brain’s thermostat destabilises. Falling or staying asleep becomes difficult, leading to chronic midlife fatigue. Women frequently encounter forgetfulness, word-finding difficulties, and concentration lapses (brain-fog). Lower estrogen leads to vaginal thinning, dryness, painful intercourse, and brittle skin or hair.

Long-term health risks

The loss of hormonal protection increases vulnerability to several chronic medical conditions. Estrogen helps maintain flexible blood vessels and its absence cause cholesterol levels to rise and spikes the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Bone resorption outpaces bone formation, rapidly increasing the risk of osteopenia and osteoporosis. Pelvic floor tissues weaken, causing increased urinary tract infections (UTIs) and stress incontinence. Rapid hormonal fluctuations double the vulnerability to mood swings, anxiety, and depressive episodes.

Proactive management

Midlife health can be managed through tailored lifestyle shifts and medical interventions. Staying active with weight-bearing exercises preserves bone density, while strength training combats muscle loss. For severe symptoms, consulting a doctor about treatments like Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) or non-hormonal prescriptions can significantly improve daily quality of life.

Perimenopause is the transitional phase leading up to menopause and is marked by volatile hormone fluctuations. Menopause is the exact point in time when a woman has not had a menstrual period for 12 months.

While perimenopause is a multi-year (4 – 8 years) journey of declining ovarian function, menopause is a definitive single-day milestone that marks the permanent end of a woman’s reproductive years. Once this day passes, you enter postmenopause for the rest of your life.

The earliest signs (often missed) Many women look for hot flushes as the first clue, but the earliest indicators are much subtler and are triggered by the initial drop in progesterone and unpredictable spikes in estrogen. It often starts with subtle cycle alterations. The length of your menstrual cycle changes by 7 daysor more. For example, a reliable 28-day cycle suddenly becomes 21 days or stretches to 35 days. The flow may also become unusually heavy or very light. You might experience sleep disruptions. Like waking up in the middle of the night and then be completely unable to fall asleep again, even before night sweats officially start. Sudden, unprovoked bouts of general anxiety, panic, or a baseline lack of resilience to daily stress is caused by fluctuating estrogen. Premenstrual symptoms become highly intensified, featuring severe mood irritability, breast tenderness, and hormonal headaches or migraines in the week before a period. An unexpected increase in soft tissue injuries, tendonitis, or persistent morning joint stiffness is due to the loss of estrogen’s anti-inflammatory properties. You might also be experiencing early “brain fog,” such as walking into a room and forgetting why, or struggling to find common words during conversations.

THE WISDOM OF CONTRACEPTION

Women must continue to use contraception during perimenopause if they wish to prevent pregnancy. Ovulation can still occur unpredictably despite irregular periods. While natural fertility declines significantly after age 40, pregnancy is still entirely possible until a woman has officially reached menopause. Navigating contraception during this transition requires balancing pregnancy prevention, symptom management, and age-related health risks.

Contraceptive options and perimenopause benefits

Many contraceptives double as highly effective tools to manage erratic perimenopausal symptoms.

The Levonorgestrel IUD (e.g., Mirena): Often considered a gold-standard option for this stage. It controls the heavy, erratic bleeding common in perimenopause. Crucially, it can also serve as the progestogen (womb-protecting) component of a Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT/HRT) regimen if you choose to add estrogen later.

Combined Hormonal Methods (Pill, Patch, Ring): These deliver synthetic estrogen and progestogen, which can effectively suppress hot flushes, night sweats, and mood swings while keeping bleeding regular.

Progestogen-Only Pill (“Mini-Pill”): A highly safe, non-estrogen alternative that suppresses bleeding without the cardiovascular risks associated with combined pills.

Copper IUD: A highly effective, completely non-hormonal option. It ensures you can track your body’s true, unmedicated transition to menopause, though it may make periods slightly heavier initially.

Male vasectomy / female tubal ligation: Ideal if permanent irreversible and safe contraception is desired/

Can a blood test prove you are safe to stop?

Doctors generally do not rely on isolated blood tests to determine if you can stop contraception during perimenopause. Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH) levels spike and crash wildly from day to day during this transition. A blood test showing “postmenopausal” levels on a Tuesday could drop back down by Friday, resulting in unexpected ovulation and pregnancy. The FSH test should be done twice – 6 weeks apart – while not on any hormonal contraception. Use condoms during this time. If the FSH is under 30 IU/L, you are not yet clear, and you must continue using your contraceptive method. If the FSH is above 30IU/L you should do a second test to rule out a temporary hormonal spike, a second blood test must be taken 6 weeks later. If both consecutive blood tests confirm an FSH level of 30 IU/L or higher, you are clinically considered postmenopausal.

THE WISDOM OF WEIGHT

The sudden onset of weight gain after age 40—even with no changes to your diet or workout routine, is an incredibly common and frustrating reality. It happens because perimenopause fundamentally alters your metabolism, muscle mass, and fat distribution patterns, meaning the exact same lifestyle habits that worked in your 30s will produce different results in your 40s.

Why weight gain happens after 40

Midlife weight gain is not a failure of willpower, it is driven by three distinct physiological shifts:

The midlife muscle loss (Sarcopenia)

Beginning around age 30, and accelerating sharply after 40, women naturally lose 3 – 8% of their muscle mass per decade. Because muscle tissue is highly metabolically active, losing it drops your Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR). If your metabolism burns less calories due to muscle loss, eating the exact same amount of food will result in a slow, steady weight gain.

The estrogen drop and the “Belly Shift”

Estrogen naturally directs fat to the hips and thighs (gynaecoid fat) to support childbearing. When estrogen drops, the body shifts fat storage to the abdomen (visceral fat). This type of fat packs tightly around internal organs and increases waist circumference and causes insulin resistance.

Sleep disruption and cortisol spikes

Hormonal fluctuations cause frequent night sweats and insomnia. Chronic sleep deprivation spikes your stress hormone, cortisol, while disrupting ghrelin (the hunger hormone) and leptin (the fullness hormone). High cortisol specifically signals the body to hold onto abdominal fat and induces intense cravings for quick-energy carbs and sugar.

Strategic interventions that actually work

Because the root cause of over-40 weight gain is hormonal and metabolic, traditional strategies like “eating less and doing more cardio” often backfire by spiking cortisol further. Instead, utilize these targeted adjustments:

Shift your exercise focus. Prioritise heavy resistance training by lifting weights and use resistance bands. Building muscle is the single most effective way to permanently kickstart a sluggish midlife metabolic rate. Replace exhausting, hours-long steady-state cardio sessions (like long distance running) with High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) or short, intense circuits. Chronic cardio elevates cortisol, which can worsen midlife belly fat. Focus on Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis (NEAT) by aiming for 8,000 to 10,000steps a day. Simply walking prevents the drop in daily metabolic output.

Redesign your nutrition framework

Prioritise lean protein: Protein has a high thermic effect (burning more calories to digest), triggers satiety hormones (natural GLP-1), and provides the essential amino acids needed to rebuild declining muscle tissue. Manage insulin resistance: Exchange refined carbohydrates (white bread, sugary snacks) for complex, high-fibrecarbohydrates (quinoa, sweet potatoes, legumes). This stabilizes blood glucose and prevents insulin from locking fat into abdominal cells.

Optimise metabolic recovery

Guard your sleep: Lower your bedroom temperature, limit blue light exposure before bed, and consider talking to a doctor about magnesium glycinate or progesterone therapy to manage night sweats. Aim for 7 to 8 hours of quality sleep to regulate hunger hormones. Incorporate stress resilience: Dedicate 10 minutes a day to breathwork, yoga, or meditation to actively lower cortisol levels, signalling to your body that it is safe to release stored fat.

THE WISDOM OF HEALTH

Women over 40 must prioritise health screenings that target breast cancer detection, cervical cancer detection, baseline cardiovascular health, and impending bone density loss.

The essential screening intervals, parameters, and guidelines for average-risk women include:

Mammograms (breast cancer screening)

Frequency: Every 1 to 2 years.

If you have dense breasts or a strong family history of breast cancer, your doctor may recommend a 3D mammogram (tomosynthesis) or supplemental Breast MRI scans to find subtle tissue changes earlier.

Cervical cancer screening (pap smears & HPV tests)

Frequency Primary HPV testing alone every 5 years. Co-testing (a combined pap smear and HPV test) every 5 years. A traditional pap smear alone every 3 years.

You do not need this test every year unless you have a history of abnormal cell results. If you have had a complete hysterectomy for non-cancerous reasons, you can safely stop cervical screenings entirely.

DEXA scan (bone density screening)

Frequency: Risk-based in your 40s/50s; routine for everyone at age 65.

Women under age 65 should prioritize an early baseline DEXA scan if they have specific risk factors. These include an exceptionally low body weight, a history of bone fractures, chronic cortisone use, smoking, or entering early menopause before age 45.

Gynaecological visits and pelvic exams

Frequency: Every 1 to 2 years

This visit focuses on a manual pelvic exam, a physical breast check, and a structured discussion regarding perimenopausal tracking. It is your primary window to manage severe hot flushes, hormonal mood drops, vaginal dryness, or pelvic floor incontinence.

Overlooked general screenings for midlife longevity

Cardiovascular trackers : Estrogen preserves blood vessel elasticity. Once it drops, cardiovascular risk surges. Secure a lipid cholesterol panel every 1 to 5 years and have your blood pressure checked annually.

: Estrogen preserves blood vessel elasticity. Once it drops, cardiovascular risk surges. Secure a lipid cholesterol panel every 1 to 5 years and have your blood pressure checked annually. Metabolic indicators : Due to age-related insulin resistance, complete an HbA1c blood sugar check every 3 years starting at age 35 to screen for prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.

: Due to age-related insulin resistance, complete an HbA1c blood sugar check every 3 years starting at age 35 to screen for prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. Colorectal cancer screen: Guidelines mandate that colorectal cancer screenings (such as a colonoscopy or a stool-based test) should begin at age 45 for all average-risk individuals.

THE WISDOM OF TREATMENT

Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT), commonly known as Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), is the most effective medical treatment available for relieving the symptoms of perimenopause and menopause. For decades, conflicting data and fear-based headlines left millions of women confused about its safety. Today, global medical consensus clarifies that for most healthy women in their 40s and 50s, the benefits of HRT far outweigh the risks.

Who is a suitable candidate?

Suitability is highly personal and depends entirely on your current age, time since menopause, and medical background. Healthy women under the age of 60 or within 10 years of reaching menopause who are experiencing moderate-to-severe symptoms (like hot flushes, night sweats, sleep loss, severe mood drops, or vaginal dryness) are ideal candidates for HRT. Women who go through premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) or surgical menopause (removal of ovaries) before age 40 should almost always take HRT to protect their brain, bones, and heart.

Women who cannot safely take systemic HRT include those with a personal history of active breast or uterine cancer, unexplained vaginal bleeding, a history of blood clots (DVT/PE), severe active liver disease, or a recent heart attack or stroke.

The core benefits of HRT

HRT does not just mask symptoms; it replenishes the specific hormones your body has stopped producing, offering both short-term relief and long-term health protection.

HRT provides immediate symptom relief by eliminating up to 80% to 90% of hot flushes and night sweats. It restores sleep by stopping nighttime hormonal surges. Neurological function improves and reduces brain fog and memory lapses. Severe mood swings or anxiety stabilize. HRT reverses vaginal thinning, dryness, painful intercourse, and chronic urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Long-term systemic protection provides bone density preservation and cardiovascular protection.

Standard HRT framework options

Estrogen-Only Pathway (No Uterus) : Delivered via a skin patch, gel, or oral pill. No progesterone is required if the uterus was surgically removed via a hysterectomy.

: Delivered via a skin patch, gel, or oral pill. No progesterone is required if the uterus was surgically removed via a hysterectomy. Combined Pathway (Uterus Intact): Requires both estrogen (for symptom relief) and progesterone (to protect the uterine lining). This can be taken cyclically (causing a monthly bleed during perimenopause) or continuously (zero bleeding, standard for postmenopause).

Major misconceptions debunked

Public perception of HRT is frequently plagued by outdated and mischaracterised data.

Misconception 1: “The WHI study proved that HRT is dangerous for everyone.”

The famous 2002 Women’s Health Initiative (WHI) study alarmed the public by linking HRT to heart attacks and breast cancer. However, the average age of the women in that study was 63 years old, and many were already dealing with asymptomatic heart disease or obesity. Sub-analyses later proved that for women starting HRT in their 40s or 50s, the treatment is safe and highly beneficial.

Misconception 2: “You have to wait until your periods stop completely to start HRT.”

You do not have to suffer through perimenopause. HRT can be started while you are still having irregular periods to smooth out the intense hormonal spikes and crashes causing early anxiety, heavy bleeding, and insomnia.

Misconception 3: “Bioidentical hormones from compounding pharmacies are safer and better.”

Custom-compounded “bioidentical” pellets or creams are unregulated, unstandardized, and lack rigorous safety testing. Instead, medical bodies recommend body-identical hormones (like micronized progesterone and transdermal estradiol). These are molecularly identical to human hormones, but they are fully regulated, strictly safety-tested, and available by standard prescription at traditional pharmacies.

THE WISDOM OF BALANCE

Balancing a demanding career, eldercare, teenage children, and the physical upheaval of menopause can feel like a relentless emotional and physical overload. Women in midlife are often at the peak of their professional and family responsibilities, but their biological resilience is being compromised by hormonal depletion.

Navigating this intense life stage requires a strategic combination of workplace communication, boundaries, and systemic self-compassion.

Workplace strategies: managing your career

Menopause symptoms like brain fog, sudden memory lapses, and fatigue can cause women to doubt their professional competence. You do not have to suffer in silence or step back from your career goals.

Reframe brain fog: Keep digital notes and a diary, and send follow-up recap emails after meetings. If you lose your train of thought mid-sentence, simply pause and say, “I have a lot on my mind today, let me look back at my notes to ensure accuracy.”

Control Your Environment: Layer your clothing so you can adapt to sudden hot flushes. Keep a small, quiet USB desk fan at your workstation, and carry an insulated bottle of ice water to help cool your core temperature instantly.

Be strategically selective: Learn to say no to “office housework” (such as organizing parties, taking minutes, or casual tasks) that drains your remaining mental bandwidth without advancing your career.

Family dynamics: communication and shared loads

The “sandwich generation” dynamic means you may be managing aging parents while supporting teenagers or young adults, all while dealing with personal sleep deprivation.

Hold a Transparent Family Meeting: Demystify your symptoms for your partner and children. Explain clearly that your sudden irritability, low energy, or forgetfulness is a physical reaction to hormone changes, not a personal reflection on them.

Outsource and delegate: Stop acting as the sole manager of the household. Shift routine responsibilities (like laundry, grocery runs, meal prep, or pet care) directly onto your partner or teenage children. Minimize cognitive load by putting grocery deliveries, prescription refills, and household bills on absolute autopilot.

Protect your sleep sanctuary: If night sweats or partner snoring are ruining your rest, temporarily sleep in separate beds without guilt. Sleep is a medical necessity during menopause, not a relationship status indicator.

Personal resilience: redefining midlife values

Midlife is a profound transition that requires you to actively shift your focus from constant caretaking to intentional self-preservation. Treat your rest, exercise, and medical appointments like business meetings. Put them in your calendar and refuse to delete them for other people’s minor emergencies. Say goodbye to draining friendships, toxic obligations, and social commitments that feel like a chore. Your time and mental energy are premium resources right now. Separate stress from stressors. You cannot always remove your career or family demands, but you can change how your body processes them. Dedicate 15 minutes a day to active stress release through deep breathwork, brisk walking, or quiet meditation to lower your baseline cortisol levels. Do not view struggling through menopause as a test of strength. If symptoms are actively sabotaging your work performance or family relationships, schedule an appointment with a menopause specialist to discuss medical treatments, lifestyle resets, or cognitive behavioural therapy.

Dr Bianca Zondagh is a gynaecologist with a special interest in menopause, uro-gynaecology, and minimal invasive surgery for benign gynaecological problems in women over 40 years old.

Dr Bianca Zondagh (MBChB (Pret) MMed (OetG) (Pret) FCOG (SA)) is a gynaecologist with a special interest in menopause, uro-gynaecology, and minimal invasive surgery for benign gynaecological problems in women over 40 years old.

Contact Life Groenkloof Hospital on 012 424 3600 or email groenkloof.customercare@lifehhealthcare.co.za. Our specialists can assist when you need it most. Speak to us when you need help. Visit our website at https://bit.ly/3PKFbcw #MakingLifeBetter