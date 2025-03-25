Samsung invites you to nationwide interactive mall activations

Samsung Electronics is proud to announce a nationwide activation campaign aimed at giving consumers the chance to win great prizes and experience, next-gen mobile AI on the Galaxy S25 Series.

From 04 March to 16 May 2025, Samsung will be hosting a series of interactive activations in 14 malls across South Africa’s major cities. The activations will be up for a limited time (between one to two weeks), so consumers are encouraged to visit before it’s too late. The campaign aims to showcase how Samsung’s cutting-edge mobile AI technology elevates users’ daily lives by enhancing communication, entertainment, productivity and creativity. Through these activations, visitors will gain a deeper understanding of how the Galaxy S25 Series with its innovative AI-driven features, can make their lives more personalised and efficient.

Engaging experiences at the Galaxy S25 activations

At the activation stands, visitors will be treated to an exciting journey into the world of Galaxy AI. They’ll have the opportunity to explore the advanced features, colours and accessories of the Galaxy S25 Series while discovering how everyday tasks can be seamlessly enhanced.

For instance, guests can discover how the Galaxy S25’s Seamless Actions Across Apps feature makes the ordinary extraordinary by allowing smooth transitions between apps and activities. They can also learn how Galaxy AI helps ‘Plan the Perfect Day’ with smart calendar scheduling, image and music searches and more, at the Multimodal Action Zone.

Exciting prizes and challenges await

In addition to exploring the new Galaxy S25, consumers will have the chance to win exciting prizes. Visitors who purchase a Galaxy S25 Series phone can collect their 45W Travel Adapter from the activation stands. But the excitement doesn’t stop there – guests stand a chance to win their share of R100,000.00 in the Audio Eraser challenge. From the participants who successfully complete the challenge, a draw will be conducted to get three winners. The first winner drawn will get R50,000, the second winner will get R30,000 and the third, R20,000.

How to participate in the Audio Eraser Challenge

Participants must bring their phone to any of the activation stands to compete. The Audio Eraser challenge invites visitors to pit their own phones against the Galaxy S25 Series the Audio Eraser challenge. Each participant will take a video using their own mobile device; edit the video by removing the background noise without the use of any third-party applications. They will then complete the exact same process using the Samsung Galaxy S25 device and upon completion, their device’s video will be compared with the Galaxy S25’s for the best-edited video.

Join the fun and discover the future of mobile AI

The Samsung Galaxy S25 activations promise an exciting, immersive experience for all who attend. Whether you’re looking to explore the latest in mobile technology, win amazing prizes, or simply see how AI can revolutionise the way you connect and perform your everyday tasks, this is an event you won’t want to miss! For a limited time (between one to two weeks), you can visit any of the below participating malls for activations taking place between 04 March to 16 May 2025 and be part of the future of mobile technology with Samsung.

Gauteng

Johannesburg:

o Mall of Africa (1-13 April)

o Cresta Shopping Centre (1-13 April)

o Eastgate Mall (15-27 April)

Tshwane:

o Centurion Mall (18-30 March),

o Kolonnade Shopping Centre (15-27 April)

o Brooklyn Mall (29 April – 4 May)

Western Cape

 Somerset Mall (1 – 6 April)

 V&A Waterfront (8 – 20 April),

 Tyger Valley (29 April – 11 May)

