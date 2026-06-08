Closure of substance abuse facilities increases demand on central branch

The Pretoria Central branch has been keeping up with the rise in demand, according to Chairperson for the Section 79 oversight committee, Peggy de Bruin.

This was revealed during an unannounced visit to the Community Oriented Substance Use Programme (COSUP) Centre, on Bosman Street in Pretoria Central on June 2.

The visit forms part of the committee’s responsibility to monitor the delivery of health and social support services within the municipality.

De Bruin said the purpose of the visit was to assess daily operations, service delivery challenges, stakeholder partnerships, staffing capacity, and the overall impact of COSUP services on vulnerable communities.

The chairperson was pleased to learn that all approved staff positions at the facility are currently filled, including clinicians, peer workers, data-capturing personnel, and social work support staff.

“The site currently serves approximately 200 active clients and remains one of the few operational COSUP centres in the area following the closure of the Sunnyside and Hatfield facilities.”

The abovementioned COSUP branches are being reconstructed.

“We’re pleased to learn that the centre offers family planning services to its clients.”

De Bruin said the closure of the Sunnyside and Hatfield facilities “has significantly increased the demand for services at the Bosman site, placing additional pressure on available resources”.

“Despite these challenges, the centre continues to provide harm reduction and health services. These include primary healthcare support, needle and syringe exchange programmes, wound care and dressing services, family planning services, psychological support and counselling, community outreach programmes, and skills development and referral services,” De Bruin said.

She added that the collaboration between community stakeholders and the COSUP is paramount to its success, as is the case with Sediba Hope Medical Centre, which provides family planning medication and supports referral pathways for clients requiring additional services.

“We acknowledge the dedication of COSUP staff and partner organisations in delivering essential services under challenging circumstances,” she said.

“We also want to reaffirm the committee’s commitment to promoting accountability, monitoring service delivery, and advocating for the resources necessary to improve community health outcomes. COSUP continues to conduct outreach activities in targeted communities, providing health education, harm reduction interventions, and follow-up support aimed at improving health outcomes and encouraging safer lifestyles,” De Bruin added.

Success stories were shared throughout the visit regarding clients who have completed skills development programmes and secured employment opportunities.

Additional testimonies highlighted improved family relationships, enhanced well-being, and increased social integration among programme beneficiaries.

COSUP operates multiple out-patient and harm-reduction sites across several regions in Pretoria.

Contact their 24-Hour Toll-Free Hopeline (crisis & referrals) on 0800 611 197 or 0800 467 647, should you or anyone you know require their services.

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