Stay alert as online marketplace scams rise

More unsuspecting buyers are falling victim to violent scams, warns the Pretoria North Community Police Forum (CPF).

Residents of Pretoria North are being urged to exercise extreme caution when buying or selling goods through online marketplaces.

The CPF says it has observed a growing trend of violent scams targeting unsuspecting buyers.

The warning comes amid reports of criminals using social media platforms, particularly Facebook Marketplace, to lure victims into dangerous situations under the guise of legitimate sales.

According to the Pretoria North CPF, scammers advertise vehicles, furniture, electronics and household goods at competitive prices to attract potential buyers.

Once contact is established, victims are persuaded to meet the seller at a specific location to view or collect the goods.

However, instead of completing a legitimate transaction, some victims are reportedly robbed, kidnapped or threatened by armed criminals.

Pretoria North CPF spokesperson Lebo Moloi said residents need to be aware of the risks associated with online transactions and take steps to protect themselves.

“We are seeing a concerning increase in cases where criminals use online marketplaces to target innocent buyers.

“These individuals often advertise goods that appear genuine and attract buyers with low prices. When victims arrive at the agreed meeting point, they may be robbed or even kidnapped. We urge community members to remain vigilant and prioritise their safety at all times,” said Moloi.

The CPF has identified several warning signs that buyers should look out for.

One of the most common tactics involves convincing buyers to travel to a different location to collect the advertised goods.

Criminals often claim that the item is stored elsewhere and persuade the buyer to get into a vehicle or travel with them.

“If a seller insists that the goods are located somewhere other than the agreed meeting place and asks you to accompany them, that should immediately raise suspicion.

“Legitimate sellers should be willing to meet in a safe public area and present the item there,” said Moloi.

To reduce the risk of becoming a victim, the CPF is encouraging residents to arrange meetings in secure public spaces such as shopping centres, police stations or other locations with security personnel and surveillance cameras.

Buyers are also advised not to attend meetings alone and to inform family or friends about their whereabouts.

The forum further warned residents never to get into a vehicle with someone they do not know and to avoid carrying large amounts of cash when conducting transactions.

Moloi stressed that community awareness remains one of the most effective tools in combating these crimes.

“We encourage residents to trust their instincts. If something does not feel right, walk away from the deal. No bargain is worth risking your safety.

“We also urge anyone with information about these criminals to report it to the nearest police station or contact Crime Stop,” she said.

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