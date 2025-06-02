Jockey Skimmies® are back

Jockey South Africa announces the return of a consumer-favourite essential: the iconic Skimmies® Slipshorts, now available as part of the full Seamfree® Collection. This relaunch responds directly to a clear demand in the market a call from South African women for undergarments that deliver consistent comfort, stay in place, and provide discreet, reliable coverage under every outfit.

With over a century of expertise in designing high-performance underwear, Jockey SA is redefining seamless essentials with the Seamfree® Collection — a solution-focused range developed to meet the evolving needs of today’s women. Designed to solve everyday fit and comfort challenges, these garments offer lightweight support, smooth lines, and a barely- there feel without compromising on quality or style.

Meeting the Real Needs of Real Women

South African women have consistently highlighted a gap in the local market: the need for undergarments that deliver both form-flattering support and all-day comfort. Too often, products fail to strike the right balance between staying invisible under clothing and staying put throughout the day.

In response, Jockey SA reintroduces the Seamfree® Collection — including the much- anticipated return of Skimmies® Slipshorts — with updated designs tailored to real-life functionality. Featuring adaptive 4-way stretch, breathable microfibers, and a seamless, tag- free finish, this collection prioritises both comfort and confidence.

“Women are not looking for gimmicks — they’re looking for reliable, high-quality garments that perform,” says Nombuso Ncapai, Marketing Manager at Jockey South Africa. “The Seamfree® range is purposefully designed to support and enhance without restriction, and Skimmies® are at the heart of that promise.”

Redefining Everyday Confidence

From the Skimmies® Slipshorts — expertly engineered to prevent thigh chafing and deliver smooth, comfortable coverage — to bikinis, thongs, and back-smoothing bralettes, the Seamfree® Collection caters to a wide range of body types, style preferences, and daily demands.

Whether navigating a busy workday, enjoying weekend downtime, or heading out for a night on the town, each piece in the Seamfree® range offers a no-fuss solution that stays soft, stays put, and stays discreet.

The Skimmies® Slipshort, in particular, stands out as the collection’s hero product. Available in versatile shades such as black and nude, and offered in sizes S to 2XL, Skimmies® deliver breathable performance with a flattering, second-skin fit — ideal under dresses, skirts, or tailored pants.

Legacy Meets Innovation

With nearly 150 years of craftsmanship behind it, Jockey continues to set the standard for quality and comfort. The Seamfree® Collection lives up to this legacy, offering a versatile and durable range that South African women can count on for any occasion.

Experience the difference for yourself — shop the Seamfree® Collection in-store or online at www.jockey.co.za.

