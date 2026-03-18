WATCH: Security officer shot and airlifted after armed robbery at Brooklyn Mall

A security officer was shot and injured during an armed robbery at Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria on Wednesday morning, sending terrified shoppers scrambling for safety as stores went into lockdown.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk confirmed that six suspects were arrested. He said officers also recovered a rifle and a hijacked vehicle linked to the incident.

Van Dyk added that one suspect was wounded during the shootout.

And reports of another robbery at a mall in Bosman Street Pretoria. Shots also fired. https://t.co/BjDMQ3pNIj — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 18, 2026

The robbery was reported at about 10:00 on Wednesday.

Police, private security companies and emergency services remain on the scene, and members of the public have been urged to avoid the area.

The injured security officer is reportedly in a stable condition and was airlifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

A woman who asked not to be named, inside the mall when the robbery unfolded, said they initially did not realise what was happening.

She said when the first shot was fired, they thought someone at Mugg & Bean might have dropped something, but moments later more shots rang out and people started running for safety. She also thanked Vodacom staff for acting quickly and keeping those inside safe during the ordeal.

“We were there when it happened. When the first shot was fired, we almost thought someone in Mugg & Bean had perhaps dropped something, but then the next shots came and people started running to safety. Thanks to Vodacom for keeping us all safe and responding super fast.”

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